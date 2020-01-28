McLean County put together a 24-7 fourth-quarter run to close out visiting Whitesville Trinity 79-51 in a boys’ high school basketball game Monday night in Calhoun.
The Cougars (14-6) got a big game from Jacob Clark, who scored a game-best 23 points. Isaac Springer scored 15 points and Logan Patterson added 10.
The Raiders (6-16) were paced by Landon Hall, who scored 16 points, and Gavin Howard, who scored 10 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 11-13-20-7 — 51
MCLEAN COUNTY 15-15-25-24 — 79
Whitesville Trinity (51) — Hall 16, G. Howard 10, Mills 8, Wathen 5, E. Joward 5, Smith 3, Dickens 2.
McLean County (79) — Clark 23, Springer 15, Patterson 10, Dame 8, Englehardt 7, Mimms 7, Phillips 5, Bishop 4.
GIRLS HANCOCK COUNTY 63, OWENSBORO 48Karmin Riley scored 18 points to lift the visiting Lady Hornets to a win in Owensboro.
Bailey Poole added 14 points for Hancock County (10-12), which has won five of its last seven outings.
A’Lyrica Hughes scored 18 points to lead OHS (5-16).
HANCOCK COUNTY 16-13-22-12 — 63
OWENSBORO 13-5-9-21 — 48
Hancock County (63) — K. Riley 18, Poole 14, Roberts 9, House 8, Duncan 8, Kratzer 4, Lindauer 2
Owensboro (48) — Hughes 18, Williams 9, Lawrence 7, Pappas 4, Gibson 4, Sowders 3, Worth 2, Smith 1.
WEBSTER COUNTY 62, APOLLO 60Marissa Austin poured in a game-best 28 points to drive the host Lady Trojans past the E-Gals in Dixon.
Apollo outscored Webster County 19-14 over the final eight minutes, but its comeback effort fell just short.
Zoe Floyd produced 17 points and 10 rebounds for the E-Gals (13-6), who also got 16 points from Kassidy Daugherty and 12 from Addison Carter. Amaya Curry dished five assists.
Webster County improved to 7-8.
APOLLO 9-21-11-19 — 60
WEBSTER COUNTY 12-16-20-14 — 62
Apollo (60) — Floyd 17, Daugherty 16, Carter 12, Beatty 7, Curry 6, Douglas 2.
Webster County (62) — Marissa Austin 28, Price 10, Hinton 8, McDyer 7, Mariah Austin 6, Browder 3.
