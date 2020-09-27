Hunter Clark made sure Daviess County started fast in its boys soccer game at Owensboro Catholic on Saturday.
Clark scored two goals in the opening minutes on the way to a hat trick, and the senior led the Panthers to a 5-0 shutout.
“The last couple of games we started slow and got into the game late, and came out with wins,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “Today we got lucky, on the first goal we screened the keeper running in front of him, we got an early goal, then we got another one, maybe that settles us down, we got a little comfortable.
“I don’t think we played great in the first half, maybe we were picking the wrong pass to make out wide, and letting them shift their defense over.”
Carson Thomas put DC up 3-0 in the 34th minute scoring from a Sean Higgs pass.
Tanner Andersen got a foot on a big pass from Carter Hoagland from 30 yards out for a 4-0 lead.
Clark closed the scoring in the 61st minute with his third goal off a pass from Nate Dailey.
Clark now has 10 goals on the season. DC is 7-2-1.
“There are times the work rate needs to pick up, when we’re trying to find him early,” Sandifer said of Clark. “He has a tendency to get caught up watching. We need him to be more active, more often. When he has the ball going toward the goal, he’s going to work as hard as anybody. I need him to work as hard coming back getting the ball, fighting for 50-50s, or playing defense. When he does that he’s a different player.”
It was the first win after DC had notched its 500th victory in program history on Thursday.
Sandifer was asked how many of those wins were with him as head coach, Sandifer figured he was close to 400.
“There were about 105 wins when I came in,” Sandifer said. “We’ve been able to be consistent for a long time, in replacing pieces. Each team doesn’t look the same as the previous team, but the expectations are there and the demands they know are there.
“You get a new group every year. You have new groups buying in to what we’re trying to do, understanding the tradition we’ve built and our expectations.”
Daviess County has played in the KHSAA state soccer championship game three out of the last four seasons. The Panthers won the state championship in 2016.
With all the success, Sandifer still thinks a lot about the losses as well.
“Five hundred is great, I’m very proud of that. A number I probably know as well as the 501 wins is the 147 losses that have been under my watch. Those are the games that keep you up at night,” Sandifer said. “Those 400 wins, you sleep like a baby. It’s the 147 losses in that 26 years are the ones that stick with me, the regional runner-ups, those are as disappointing as the wins have been thrilling or exciting or rewarding.”
Daviess County is 3-0 in the 9th District and will be the top seed in the district tournament.
Owensboro Catholic fell to 6-2, 1-2 in the district.
