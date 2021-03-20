Kentucky men’s basketball freshman guard Terrence Clarke announced Friday he plans to submit his name for the 2021 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility.
Clarke was one of UK’s top performers in the nonconference season, but a leg injury kept him out of the entire Southeastern Conference regular-season slate.
“As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine,” Clarke said. “Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted. After discussing it with my family, I have decided to renounce my eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft. I had high expectations coming into this season and, of course, didn’t expect to be injured, which I understand is part of the game.”
Clarke is the second player from the 2020-21 Wildcats’ roster to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. Freshman Isaiah Jackson declared his intentions on Wednesday, leaving open the option to return to school.
Under NCAA rules, players sign with an NCAA-certified agent, submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA, participate — if invited — in the NBA Draft Combine, and still return to school.
Clarke intends to sign with an agent but will not return to Kentucky.
“This was not an easy decision for Terrence, who I admire for how he handled adversity, stuck with it and battled back to be there for his teammates in SEC Tournament game,” UK coach John Calipari said. “Terrence has unbelievable ability and upside, and my only disappointment for him is that he didn’t have a chance to build on what he started because of the leg injury. Having said that, I am confident in his ability to make a major impact in that league. He has great size, can get downhill and score the ball, create for his teammates, and can play and guard multiple positions. Terrence showed me a lot this year in how he handled the hand he was dealt and became a great teammate.”
Clarke was limited to eight games in the 2020-21 season — seven in nonconference play and one in the SEC Tournament — because of a right leg injury. He made six starts and averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
The 6-foot-7 guard scored in double figures in four of his first five games and was shooting 49.1% prior to the North Carolina game, when he suffered his leg injury. Clarke played through the injury against UNC and the next game at Louisville before being sidelined for the conference season.
Despite missing more than two months of action, Clarke battled back to provide nine minutes with three assists in the SEC Tournament game against Mississippi State.
