Former University of Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke was killed in a car accident in Los Angeles on Thursday, the L.A. Police Department confirmed.
Clarke was the only person in the car when it crashed at 2:10 p.m. Pacific Time.
Clarke, a native of Boston, Mass., was 19 years old. Clarke is survived by his parents, Osmine Clarke and Adrian Briggs, and three siblings, Tatyana, Gavin and Madison. He was pursuing a degree in communications at UK.
“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in a UK news release late Thursday night. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.
“Terrence’s teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need.
“I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace.”
At the time of the wreck, Clarke was driving well over the speed limit in a 2021 Hyundai Genesis, according to Sgt. John Matassa with the LAPD Valley Traffic Division. He was not wearing a seat belt. The accident took place in the Los Angeles suburb of Chatsworth, Calif.
Clarke was driving southbound on Winnetka Avenue, a major north-south thoroughfare that’s a divided roadway with more than one lane in each direction.
The accident happened at the intersection of another major roadway, Nordhoff Street.
“He did run a red light, and was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Matassa said in a phone interview. “He collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn and he continued and hit a street light pole and ultimately hit a block wall.”
Matassa said a surveillance camera at a nearby residence substantiated those details.
Matassa said Clarke’s car was traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and that weather was not a factor.
“We are stunned by this sudden, heartbreaking tragedy,” UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said in the news release. “Terrence was a young man who was so full of life and so full of promise. We hurt and grieve with his family, his friends, and his teammates and coaches, and our prayers are with all of them in this unimaginable loss.”
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was unable to continue his postgame press conference after learning of Clarke’s death Thursday night. University of Louisville head coach Chris Mack conveyed his condolences on Twitter.
“My family and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Terrence Clarke. Praying for his teammates, coaches and the entire UK basketball community during this unimaginable loss.”
The 6-foot-7 Clarke, whose one season at Kentucky was limited to eight games because of injuries, entered his name in the NBA Draft last month and was training in Los Angeles in preparation for pre-draft workouts.
Clarke suffered an ankle injury in December. He started six of the eight games in which he played. Clarke averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game. He was injured Dec. 19 in a loss to North Carolina, played 16 scoreless minutes in a loss to Louisville a week later and did not appear again until Kentucky’s Southeastern Conference Tournament game against Mississippi State. Clarke came off the bench to contribute two points and three assists in nine minutes as Kentucky’s season ended in a 74-73 defeat.
“As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine,” Clarke said in a UK news release upon announcing his intention to enter the NBA Draft. “Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.