In the waning minutes of a scoreless deadlock between a pair of old rivals, it was old reliable coming to the rescue for the Daviess County Panthers.
Senior forward Hunter Clark scored from point blank range off an assist from Hayden Boswell with 2:36 remaining in regulation to lift DC past visiting Owensboro 1-0 in a boys’ 9th District soccer match Thursday night at Deer Park.
Daviess County, which reached the KHSAA state championship game a year ago, is 2-0 on the young season and is yet to surrender a goal.
“We weren’t very active off the ball tonight,” longtime Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said. “I thought we were standing and stagnant, particularly in the first half.
“One thing I have to remind myself is that even though we return a lot of players, we’re still a young team in a lot of spots — there’s a learning curve for us this season.”
The Red Devils, despite losing 17 players off last year’s squad, played on virtually even terms with DC in the first 40 minutes.
“I was happy with the way our young kids were able to come out and compete against a very good Daviess County team,” said OHS coach Ryan Haley, whose club opened on Tuesday with a 2-2 tie at Madisonville-North Hopkins. “I believe we can play with anybody.
“We’ve got some things to work on, offensively, but I consider this a very good showing against a very good opponent.”
Daviess County dominated time of possession in the second half, but Owensboro’s defense held firm until Clark broke through in the 78th minute.
“For what they lost from last year, I thought they played well,” Sandifer said of the Red Devils. “They were well organized and effective in what they were trying to do.
“But you never overlook a district victory — you always take these.”
Clark, an instrumental figure for DC throughout his career, is destined to receive a lot of attention this fall, according to Sandifer.
“Teams are going to key on Hunter, they’re going to send help,” Sandifer said. “That’s where you need those quick combinations, and that’s what we got late to score our goal.”
Clark, who had a goal and assist in Monday’s 5-0 shutout of visiting McCracken County, believes the Panthers will make quick adjustments in a season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to stay healthy and work twice as hard to get where we need to be,” Clark said.
“We need to work our combinations and not force things as much — when we do have chances to score, we need to find a way to finish.”
DC outshot OHS 10-4, including a 7-2 margin in the second half. Panthers junior goalkeeper Cody Clark made two saves and Red Devils junior keeper Logan Lanham saved five shots.
