Austin Clay was scheduled to make his baseball head coaching debut with Daviess County High School last week.
The Panthers first game would’ve been last Monday against Henderson County. They were supposed to play a doublehader against Butler on Saturday. They would’ve hosted Madisonville-North Hopkins on Monday.
Instead, DC is like all the other teams in Kentucky and throughout the nation. There are no sports being played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was kind of weird how everything progressed. I teach health, too, and when it was in China we were kind of looking at it, doing stuff in class about it, looking at how it migrated,” Clay said. “We were seeing how it originated, then it became a real deal.”
Clay was an assistant coach with DC for five seasons before taking over as head coach in the offseason. He also played baseball at Daviess County.
The Panthers have 10 seniors on this team and Clay said they all would’ve gotten a lot of playing time.
“It stinks for them,” Clay said.
Grant Oller is a senior who missed last season with an illness.
“He had done all that work to get his body back in shape, then something like this happens,” Clay said. “He probably would’ve pitched one of these games this weekend.”
Clay is like a lot of other coaches and athletes involved with spring sports. They are hoping to get back on the field at some point, maybe get a chance to have some kind of playing season in 2020.
“There are a lot bigger things at play for the KHSAA, we will have to see,” Clay said. “I’m still hopeful we can have a shortened season. Even moving the season back, I don’t know if that’s something they can do. You work so hard during the offseason, for the seniors, I want them to have something to show for it.”
The KHSAA has suspended all sports activities until April 12, but that date could definitely be extended.
“All this makes you appreciate what you have, but this also makes you miss it that much more,” Clay said.
