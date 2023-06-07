With some of the harsh words that came out of the Lexington Regional, it showed once again that the University of Kentucky and Indiana University just can’t get along in athletic endeavors.
UK and IU played three high drama, high intensity games in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Indiana won with a 3-run home run against Kentucky in the seventh inning Saturday. Kentucky had to win two games Sunday to stay alive in the regional, including a 16-6 blasting of IU in the second game after beating West Virginia
UK was hit by nine Indiana pitches Sunday.
The Cats were hit by 21 pitches in the regional going into Monday night’s championship game against IU.
UK had been hit by 14 pitches in 17 regional innings vs. Indiana.
Including the regular season game, Indiana had hit 20 UK batters in 24 innings this season.
An IU assistant coach and UK head coach Nick Mingione got a little testy after that game. UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart was on the field outside of UK’s dugout when this was going on.
There were words in the postgame press conference about things going on “behind the scenes.” It was great drama.
Then, there was Monday’s winner-take-all deal to advance to the Super Regional in front of another record-breaking crowd at Kentucky Proud Park.
More from this section
Kentucky prevailed 4-2 over Indiana at KPP in front of a crowd of 6,796 thundering fans, the largest crowd to ever attend a UK home baseball game. That victory earned UK its second trip to the Super Regional round in baseball program history.
Things hadn’t calmed down a day after coaches on the teams exchanged harsh words after the Sunday game.
IU coach Jeff Mercer said that the long-running IU-UK baseball rivalry would go the way of the IU-UK basketball rivalry — on hold. Mercer said the teams will not play next season because the Wildcats do not want to play in Bloomington.
“Kentucky canceled the series,” Mercer said. “I’m not coming down here without a return trip. So it’s done.”
Ah, that probably took some in BBN back to a cold December day in 2011, when the Kentucky basketball program was early in its march toward an NCAA championship in 2012. UK played at Indiana in a super charged Assembly Hall, IU won on a last-second shot, a gazillion IU students stormed the court, it was an incredibly wild scene.
That would be the last UK-IU basketball game played in the regular season. UK coach John Calipari didn’t want to play home-and-home anymore after the wild scene in Bloomington.
The regular season matchup that ran uninterrupted from 1969 to 2011 then went in the deep freeze as being a part of the regular-season schedule.
The programs’ past two meetings have both come in the NCAA tournament, Kentucky winning a Sweet 16 matchup in Atlanta in 2012, and IU returning the favor with a 73-67 round-of-32 victory in Des Moines in 2016.
Now, there was a major thaw that was announced in October, 2022, when Calipari said at SEC basketball media day that UK and IU agreed ‘in principal’ to renew their annual regular-season series in 2025-26. No details were announced, just that the two storied rivals would get back on the court together, somewhere, sometime.
Clearly, there’s still plenty of drama to be had with UK and IU _ it’s just on the baseball field now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.