HAWESVILLE — Brodie Cline scored three touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 8:50 left to play, to lead McLean County High School to a 20-18 district victory against Hancock County on a picturesque Friday night at GN Excavating Stadium.

Cline racked up 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 rushing attempts, along with a 2-of-4 passing performance with 56 yards and an additional score through the air.

