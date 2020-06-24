As the summer marches on and sports across the country start to reopen, the possibility of a return to college football gets closer and closer. Last week, the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee even finalized an official timetable to return, following months of uncertainty.
With each passing day, however, the clock continues to tick. Only 66 days remain until the tentatively-scheduled Aug. 29 kickoff date for college football, and there’s still a lot of work left to be done.
I don’t mean on the practice field or in the weight room, either.
If the 2020 season stands a chance of happening, schools will need to be more vigilant than ever during the next several weeks.
Over the weekend at LSU, at least 30 football players were placed in quarantine to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
At Clemson, the football program has reported 21 positive cases since returning to campus.
For the University of Texas, 13 players are confirmed or presumed positive, with an additional 10 in precautionary self-isolation.
Each program that’s hit handles things differently. Some teams have halted workouts, others are temporarily closing facilities entirely. No matter what they do, though, it’s all for the sake of actually playing later this year.
After all, if the virus is able to spread during voluntary workouts — with no physical contact and less players grouped together — then who knows what will happen when NCAA-required workouts begin July 13? That’s less than three weeks away, so it’s crucial for schools to get everything in order now.
At Kentucky, six players tested positive for past COVID-19 infections but have since been cleared to return to workouts. If that’s the extent of UK’s infections, then the Wildcats have played their part in keeping the 2020 season alive.
Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.
If a full season could go on with just coaches and players, we’d be in good shape. With each additional layer of personnel, though, the issue becomes even more complicated.
You still have to worry about television crews broadcasting the games, other media covering the games, referees officiating the games and, most importantly, the actual fans in attendance providing the environment that makes college football great.
With the way different states are implementing different coronavirus restrictions, there’s no “one-size-fits-all” option for college football. What happens in Kentucky isn’t necessarily what’s happening in Alabama or Florida or Missouri — all places where the Wildcats are scheduled to visit later this year.
So, what’s the solution if cases continue to rise?
See Russell/Page A5
One thought is to push back the starting date of the season, but it’d be difficult to determine a “safe” date ahead of time.
Schools have floated the logistics of limiting stadium capacity, keeping fans as spread out as possible.
Others are considering the possibility of playing games without fans altogether.
If the only options moving forward are “no fans” or “no football,” the choice is easy — but it’s not ideal at all. The fan environment is part of what makes college football special. If you eliminate that, or even just dampen it in the case of limiting attendance, there’s an argument to be made that you’re eliminating the spirit of the sport at the same time.
Is it even feasible for athletic departments to stay afloat without ticket sales boosting revenue, anyway? Sure, plenty of schools have licensing rights and television deals they can still make money from, but not every program has an agreement with the SEC Network or Fox Sports.
Just like everything else with COVID-19, though, it’s hard to plan when things change so drastically from one day to the next.
The only thing anyone — namely those within the programs getting ready for the upcoming season — can do for now is stay safe and stay healthy.
The season will be here before we know it, and the clock is ticking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.