The high school football teams at Owensboro, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic are still alive as the KHSAA playoffs enter the third round this weekend, and the respective head coaches and staffs of these programs deserve immense credit for guiding their teams this far.
The remaining City-County teams are a collective 6-0 in the playoffs, have an overall record of 29-7 (.806) and, far more significantly, are playing their best football at precisely the right time. OHS has won 11 consecutive games, DC has won nine in a row, and Catholic has won seven straight — collectively, that’s 27 victories in succession for these teams, and this is nothing short of amazing.
Even more impressive, each of these teams have overcome multiple obstacles to get this deep into the win-or-go-home postseason.
All coach Jay Fallin and his staff had to deal with was the loss of one of the state’s best players, senior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, two weeks into the season; after the Kentucky Mr. Football candidate decided to enroll early at Rutgers University following the Red Devils’ 49-42 conquest of DC on Sept. 3.
Fallin remained calm, promised that the team would rally nicely around backup junior quarterback Kasey Boone, and this is exactly what has transpired. Boone has started 10 games since Wimsatt’s departure, and the ever-resilient Red Devils have won them all.
Owensboro (11-1) also had to negotiate the loss of game-breaking junior running back Kenyata Carbon (foot injury) for four games and did so with one of the strongest next-man-up mentalities in the commonwealth.
Daviess County, meanwhile, suffered a huge blow in the preseason when star junior running back Bryson Parm — coming off an eye-opening 1,000-yard sophomore season — suffered a broken collarbone that sidelined him for most of the season.
Coach Matt Brannon and his staff plugged in one of the team’s stellar linebackers, Gunnar Evans, and the senior responded with a stunningly successful season out of the backfield.
Then, just when it appeared that Parm was about to re-emerge as a major factor during the Panthers’ playoff run — he turned a pair of Joe Humphreys screen passes into long touchdowns in the regular-season finale versus Warren East — Parm re-broke his collarbone and now is, indeed, lost for the season.
Nonetheless, regenerated Daviess County (11-1) just keeps on winning.
Owensboro Catholic’s challenge, meanwhile, was finding a way to survive an absolutely brutal pre-district schedule that included games against Apollo, Daviess County, Union County, Owensboro and Christian Academy-Louisville — heavyweight outfits that have a combined record of 49-10 (.831).
The Aces lost them all, stood 0-5 and faced a sobering moment of truth. To be sure, the 2021 season could have gotten away from them right there.
Coach Jason Morris and his staff, however, never came close to panicking, believing throughout that Catholic was a quality football team and that once the squad got their first victory, many more would follow.
Morris, of course, proved prophetic. The Aces (7-5) routed rival Hancock County 47-0 in their district opener and have won with a vengeance ever since — defeating their last seven foes by a combined score of 290-37.
It’s been a remarkable run for the Red Devils, Panthers and Aces, and it wouldn’t have happened without the exceptional work done by their respective head coaches and staffs.
Impressive, indeed.
