Kentucky has been included in the coaches’ preseason Top 25 poll for the first time in school history.
The Wildcats were ranked No. 21 in the Preseason Coaches Poll released Monday. UK is one of six SEC teams ranked, joined by No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 23 Arkansas and No. 24 Ole Miss.
UK will travel to Ole Miss on Oct. 1 and will host Georgia on Nov. 19.
Kentucky (10-3) ended last season at No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25. The preseason AP Poll will be released Aug. 15.
The Wildcats were picked to finish second in the SEC East in a preseason media poll released following the conclusion of SEC Media Days in Atlanta last month.
Defending national champion Georgia received 172 first place votes, followed by the Wildcats (4). Third was Tennessee (1), followed by Florida, South Carolina (3), Missouri and Vanderbilt (1).
Alabama was picked to win the SEC West with 177 first place votes, followed by Texas A&M (3), Arkansas (1), Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.
UK senior running back Chris Rodriguez and senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey were each named preseason Second Team All-SEC by the league’s media. Quarterback Will Levis was a Third Team selection.
Kentucky was also picked to finish second in the SEC East in a poll of the league’s sports information directors last month.
“You’ve heard me talk about it, and how we’re going to do that, but each and every year I talk about it, build, select and develop,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “That’s what we are. We may change the narrative, change how we do it, different tactics each year. But bottom line is continue to build that attitude, continue to build the culture that we’re looking for at Kentucky. Extremely important in this day and age.”
The 2021 college football season saw Kentucky defeat a top-15 Big Ten team (Iowa) in the Citrus Bowl to reach 10 wins and finish in the Top 25 for the second time in four years.
Starting the season 6-0 for the first time since 1950, UK finished 2021 with wins over two ranked opponents in No. 10 Florida and No. 15 Iowa for the third time in the last four seasons and went 6-3 vs. bowl teams.
Kentucky set new school records for consecutive bowl appearances (6) and bowl wins (4), joining Alabama as the only other Power 5 school to have won a bowl game in each of the last four seasons.
UK has now won 16 straight games vs. non-conference opponents, the longest active streak in all of college football.
The Wildcats’ 2022 schedule includes non-conference home matchups with MAC champ Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State, Northern Illinois and archrival Louisville, as well as SEC tilts at Florida, at Ole Miss, South Carolina, Mississippi State, at Tennessee, at Missouri and Vanderbilt. Defending national champion Georgia comes to Kroger Field on Nov. 19.
Stoops needs just two wins to surpass the legendary Bear Bryant to become the school’s all-time winningest coach. Kentucky kicks off the 2022 season vs. the Redhawks Sept. 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
