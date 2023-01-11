Rams Football

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen throws a ball during practice on May 26, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Coen is returning to Kentucky to take over offensive coordinator duties.

 Associated Press

University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has announced the return of Liam Coen to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wildcats after one season as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Coen previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Kentucky during the 2021 season.

“I’m very excited to welcome Liam and his family back to Kentucky,” Stoops said. “It was evident that he made a dramatic impact in the one season he was with our team. He brings a great deal of knowledge, and he also brings an excitement that players and recruits can relate to.”

