Liam Coen has been viewed as somewhat of a savior since his return as Kentucky offensive coordinator in January, but as the Wildcats continue preparing for the fall, he insists 2023 won’t be the same as his first go-around in Lexington.
Coen helped the Cats go 10-3 with an explosive, opportunistic offense in 2021 before leaving for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams — and UK’s offensive output tumbled. Now, he’s back, but the pieces have changed.
He’ll be without quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, center Luke Fortner and offensive tackles Landon Young and Darian Kinnard, all of whom were key pieces in Coen’s last offense at UK and were all later drafted into the NFL.
Rebuilding and sustaining a productive offense, Coen noted, starts up front.
“I think we evaluated and identified some players in the portal that would help us out from a depth standpoint,” he said. “We lost a few, but we do feel good about the guys that did come in. Simplifying some of the protection schemes, simplifying some of the run schemes so that — hey, we can get really good at the things we want to major in, then we can have some wrinkles off those.”
Coen faced similar injury challenges as the Cats did last season when the Rams trotted out an NFL-record 13 different starting offensive lines.
“It’s the worst feeling in the world,” he said,” so I sympathize with what happened last year. I don’t fully just blame the players, you don’t fully blame the coaches — it’s a collaborative effort.”
That philosophy carries over to the field, where Coen wants to present a more varied attack than he did when Levis, Robinson and Rodriguez dominated most of the touches two years ago. Robinson set a program record for single-season receptions, and Rodriguez regularly churned out tough yardage.
Now, finding similar production will be a team-wide effort.
“As a playcaller, that was very nice and reassuring,” Coen said of having a dependable rusher like Rodriguez. “I do have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have in that (running back) room, but how we disperse some of those carries might be a little different.
“If we can really get all those guys a lot of work while keeping them fresh throughout the season, I think that’ll be really important for us moving forward.”
The same goes for the offense as a whole, from every position group.
“Wan’Dale had 104 catches, you can’t take that back,” Coen said. “That’s hard to replace. So we have to do a better job of utilizing the tight ends more, utilizing the running backs more in the pass game, to spread out that wealth and spread out the targets so that it’s not just Barion (Brown) and Dane (Key) — all those other guys can step up, but it’s also other position groups we have to utilize.”
Though many of the faces have changed in the year that Coen was gone, he does have familiarity after helping recruit several current Cats.
“There’s no question the comfort level with bringing Liam back is there,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. “It’s evident, it’s obvious in our building and our players, because he knows so many of them.
“With Liam, he brings an energy. He brings a confidence. The difference in this time compared to the first go-around is he has proven that he can be successful in the SEC. ... This time, I think you can feel that confidence. I like the creativity. We have to play to our strengths and be adaptable, and he does that very well.”
