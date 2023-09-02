If you don’t think this realignment thing was a work in progress, practically up to Saturday’s kickoffs, all you had to do was check social media feeds Friday morning.

The ACC, which has had its own internal bickering to deal with in the last month or so, had presidents vote to add Stanford, Cal and SMU, ending a month-long saga that was ripping at the league.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.