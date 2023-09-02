If you don’t think this realignment thing was a work in progress, practically up to Saturday’s kickoffs, all you had to do was check social media feeds Friday morning.
The ACC, which has had its own internal bickering to deal with in the last month or so, had presidents vote to add Stanford, Cal and SMU, ending a month-long saga that was ripping at the league.
The jokes about a name change to the All Coasts Conference began appearing around 10 a.m.
That was the latest shake of a massive shift that covered the month of August and left a true legacy football conference in ruins (Pac-12), basically shutting down West Coast football as we knew and loved it.
Watch and enjoy as much college football as you can this season, because after this year, it won’t look the way it does now again.
College football was one sports entity that I always thought was great. What it looks like another couple of years from now will be something else. Conference realignment deals take hold in 2024, when all this moving around actually happens. That is why this season should be watched, taped and savored.
While the seven Week 0 games from last Saturday were a time to wake up, we’ve now gotten to the first actual Saturday of the college football season, which is the third day of five straight college football days over this Labor Day weekend. Remember when Saturday was the only day of the college football season?
There were a few interesting games Thursday and Friday, including Louisville at Georgia Tech to start the Jeff Brohm era coaching the Cardinals.
The Kentucky Wildcats begin a much-anticipated football season Saturday, knowing they have the security of being in the SEC, which is the most powerful league of the “power brokers” in college football right now.
UK will get a big-time taste of what team addition means to the SEC when the Wildcats meet Texas in Austin in 2024.
I have vowed to take in as much college football viewing as possible over the next few months. That’s because there won’t be viewing a college football season like this again. Not in this form. Not in this format.
There’s some distress knowing this will be the final season that looks anything like the college football we’ve been watching for decades. Next season, Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC, while the Big Ten will add USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon, effectively becoming the Big 18.
Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will move to the Big 12, and with Stanford and California now becoming transcontinental, all that’s left of the Pac 12 is Oregon State and Washington State. Look for those two coming to the Mountain West soon.
This is the latest college football ‘map’ after what seems like the 700th round of conference realignment.
College football has long been about more than just giving students and alumni something to do on Saturdays in the Fall. Conferences and schools were trying to look good on television since there were only a couple of games on nationally each week. Anybody remember those days?
We will soon be saying that about the SEC on CBS, which will also fade away because of games moving to ESPN/ABC.
Television revenue has been a driver for college football since the mid 1980s. The U.S. Supreme Court got involved in 1984 when it ruled schools and conferences could negotiate their own television deals.
It was a little over a decade before the first football programs started changing their conference addresses.
The old Southwest Conference dissolved in 1996 when Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Baylor left for the Big 8, which became the original Big 12. That move was mostly about increasing TV footprint.
The start of the Pac-12 disintegration happened over the last month largely because it couldn’t get a TV contract together that its members could agree on. So, now, you’ll have USC heading east for a road game at Michigan in, say, November.
Geography has gone out the window, along with much common sense, replaced by wide open money chasing.
Since the Big 10 has 18 teams and the Big 12 has 16 teams, is there really any concern about the new All Coasts Conference having two teams near San Francisco Bay and another in Dallas.
One good thing about this college football year to say goodbye will be doing the same with the 4-team College Football Playoff. The CFP will expand to 12 teams, which is where it should have been in the first place.
Let the hours and hours of college football game watching begin for 2023. Be on the lookout for those Pac-12 games with 9 p.m. kickoffs for one more season.
