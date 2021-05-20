Colton Evans drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh inning to lift visiting Henderson County over Owensboro Catholic 8-7 in a high school baseball game Wednesday at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field.
Sam McFarland went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored, and three RBIs to pace the Aces’ nine-hit attack. Luke Scales added two hits.
Owensboro Catholic (24-4) was victimized by five errors.
The Colonels improved to 16-11.
HENDERSON CO. 300 013 1 — 8 10 2
OWENSBORO CATH. 130 120 0 — 7 9 5
WP-Hagan. LP-Wall. 2B-McFarland 2 (OC), Kellen, Meadows (HC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.