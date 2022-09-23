There are defining moments in every athlete’s career, and Apollo High School quarterback Christian Combs experienced one of those moments last Friday night.
The Eagles were 0-4 entering their battle with visiting Meade County, needing a victory in the worst way in their final tune-up before KHSAA Class 6-A district play.
In more ways than one, Combs delivered.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior completed 18-of-28 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns; also rushing for 107 yards and three TDs as Apollo outlasted the Green Wave in a 55-54 overtime classic at Eagle Stadium.
“That was a big win that brought this team back together, lifted our morale and set us on the right course entering district competition,” Combs said. “Even though we were 0-4 to start, we knew we had a good football team. With this victory, we were able to show others that we have the potential to be very good.
“As the game wore on, I gained more and more confidence, and I believe this was the case for my teammates, too. We knew we just had to keep battling, keep making plays. Both teams were scoring a lot, and we knew we had to answer every time they put points on the board. I felt like we responded the right way as a team.”
Eagles head coach John Edge liked what he saw out of Combs.
“Christian played his best game of the season last week,” Edge said. “He took control of the game and set the tone. We need this out of him every week.
“He reminds me a lot of (former Owensboro Catholic QB) Ray Zuberer the way he can create things on the field. He also loves having the ball in his hand at the end of the game.”
With their 6-A district opener looming Friday night at McCracken County, the Eagles have a chance to build on their success behind Combs, who overall has completed 93-of-166 passes for 1,148 yards and 12 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He also paces the Apollo ground attack with 269 yards rushing and four TDs.
“I feel like I’m more balanced, more of a dual-threat as a quarterback this season,” Combs said. “There was a time when I didn’t run much, but now I’m making plays with my feet as well as my arm, and it’s making our offense harder to defend. Being able to run the ball effectively allows me to help the team in multiple ways now, and at the same time it’s built up my confidence.
“I also believe I’ve improved as a pocket passer since I first started playing varsity, and a lot of that improvement has just come with game experience — learning what to look for, learning what to expect, learning to play the game the right way.”
Last season, Combs helped the Eagles finish 6-5 by connecting on 145-of-229 pass attempts for 1,941 yards and 19 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. He also rushed for 153 yards and a score.
Now, Combs and Co. are hoping to put an indelible stamp on their rugged 6-A district.
“We just need to stay the course — not only take it one game at a time, but one play at a time,” Combs said. “And, we can’t afford to hang our heads and get down whenever things don’t go our way, because the nature of sports is that you’re going to experience good moments and bad moments; you have to play through all that.
“Otherwise, we just need to play clean, penalty-free football and become the best we can be on both sides of the ball.
“I’m convinced that if we pull together, stay together as a team, we have the potential to play competitively and have the opportunity to win every game on our schedule the rest of the way — district games are always tough, but with the right mindset we have the team to get the job done.”
