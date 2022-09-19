Apollo High School needed a win. Christian Combs needed to find more productivity at quarterback.
Both things happened Friday night in an overtime football game in front of a big crowd at Eagle Stadium. There were 109 points scored before things were settled, 55-54 for Apollo’s first win in five games this season.
“Friday night was Christian’s best night as an Eagle, period,” said John Edge, Apollo’s head coach. “He took over in the second half, he and Niles Board had a great game. Christian made some plays, if he doesn’t do it, we probably take an L.”
Another L was the last thing Apollo needed after a difficult start left it 0-4.
“This had to happen,” Edge said, pointing to the scoreboard Friday night. “It showed we can fight back, we still have fight on this team.”
Combs certainly had plenty of fight in the second half, when he got going on the way to a 280-yard, four touchdown passing night.
Combs was sensational down the stretch for Apollo, directing the team 70 yards with 55.5 seconds to go in regulation, hitting Bryson Velotta in the left side of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown with 6.9 seconds left. Niles Board scored on the 2-point conversion run to tie the game 48-48 and send it to overtime. Combs had to scramble to keep the play alive and find Velotta.
“Time ran down, I saw Velotta in the end zone, I said I’ve got to get the ball to him,” Combs said.
Apollo got the ball first in OT from the 10-yard line, and Combs scored on an 8-yard run on second down.
Combs hit 13-of-23 passes. He also had 15 rushes for 76 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime.
Combs went into the game with 794 passing yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
“We ran the ball harder, our O line was dominant in the third quarter,” Combs said. “We got the ball moving, that opened up the passing game. I feel like throughout the season I’ve gotten better at that, knowing when to run, when to throw.”
Receivers did a good job staying with their routes when Combs was scrambling.
“We work a lot on that in practice, when I’m scrambling they know to come up, get away from the defender and get open,” Combs said.
“Once you get about midway through the season, they’ve gotten into a good rhythm of the scramble drill,” Edge said. “(Friday) night what really showed was what we’ve got going from the practice field to the game field. Christian has two really good legs that can run, what helped him this year was he gained a little weight. He extended some drives, he’s an amazing player when he does that.”
Now, Apollo will get ready this week for the opening of Class 6-A, District 1 play at McCracken County, which is also 1-4.
“At this point, both coaches are telling their kids it’s a 0-0 season, this is district, this is for seeding for playoffs,” Edge said. “The first four, five games, they were prep for this.”
And getting a first win going into district play was big for Apollo’s mental approach.
“It gets everybody back together, we proved tonight that we can win, we want to take that same momentum into next week,” Combs said.
