The Apollo High School football team ended the 2020 season with three consecutive regular-season victories, and this fall first-year starting quarterback Christian Combs has helped the Eagles solidify their status as one of the up-and-coming teams in KHSAA Class 6-A.
Following a 1-2 start, Apollo has reeled off three consecutive impressive wins — beating North Hardin (10-7), Meade County (29-20) and district rival McCracken County (56-49) — and Combs has been a primary reason why.
For the season, the 6-foot, 170-pound Combs has connected on 84-of-131 passes (61.4%) for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, with four interceptions. On Friday night, Combs will direct the Eagles in one of their most important games of the season — a key district encounter at Henderson County.
“I’m definitely feeling a lot more comfortable and confident since the beginning of the season,” said Combs, who tossed four touchdown passes in Apollo’s season-opening 44-27 conquest of City-County foe Owensboro Catholic, before the team dropped consecutive games to Owensboro and Central Hardin. “The more you play at the varsity level, the more reps you get, the more comfortable you feel out there — there’s just no substitute for game experience.
“This is a fun offense to be part of, being pass-oriented, and I think over the course of the season we’ve gotten more and more players involved. At first, I was targeting the returning receivers, but as the season progressed, I’ve discovered that we have a lot of talented players who can catch the ball and run with it — I believe this has made our offense less predictable the deeper we’ve gotten into our schedule.”
Second-year Apollo head coach John Edge likes what he’s seen in Combs.
“Christian is a really good quarterback,” Edge said. “We put him in a starting role, and he’s run with it — generally speaking, he’s made very good decisions with the football, and he’s been highly-efficient throwing the football. Our offensive coaches have put him in good positions to succeed on the football field.
“He’s looking (to target) a lot of different receivers now, and it’s making us a tougher team to defend.
“Christian has a lot of upside to his game, and he’s going to continue to improve as a quarterback the rest of this season and next season — it’s going to be fun to watch him grow.”
Combs has been playing competitive football since the age of 5, and his passion for the game has only grown in the succeeding years.
“I love everything about playing football,” Combs said. “I love the friendships that are made through playing the game, I love the competitive aspect of the game, and I just love the game itself — the way it’s played and the emotions that come from competing on the football field.”
And, playing for Edge’s Eagles has been particularly gratifying.
“I’m having a blast — I love to fling the ball around, and this offense is perfect for what I like to do,” Combs said. “I like running the ball, too, but I love throwing it the best.”
Now, Combs will try to help Apollo finish strong down the homestretch for the second season in a row.
“Right now, all of us are doing the little things it takes to win football games,” Combs said, “and that’s something coach Edge has emphasized since he first arrived here — doing all the little things well. And, I think this is going to be the key for us the rest of the way — do the little things well and big things will follow.”
