The KHSAA issued orders to stop winter indoor sports activities on Nov. 20. That meant no basketball practice along with other indoor winter sports like swimming and wrestling until Dec. 14.
The KHSAA order was in conjunction with the School Closing Order issued by Gov. Andy Beshear in that same week.
A special Board of Control meeting was held Dec. 10 and the OK was given for schools to start practice back up on Dec. 14 to get ready for the start of the regular season on Jan. 4.
Teams in the 3rd Region and around Kentucky started practice on Monday.
As expected, conditioning was not at a high level.
“They were out of shape, I knew they would be,” Apollo girls’ coach Natalie Payne said. “The conditioning they’re doing at home is not like running up and down the court.
“We told them if the effort is there we’re going to be pleased. Think they’re all excited to be stepping back on the floor.”
Owensboro High School boys’ coach Rod Drake also saw about what he expected.
“It was a little sluggish,” Drake said. “We got to practice in early October and we got 15 practices in.
“We will start back up with everybody on Monday.”
OHS has about six or seven football players who will be competing in the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game Saturday, and they will join basketball practice on Monday.
“One of the positives of the delay is we’ll have two or three weeks with everybody before our first game,” Drake said. “Normally it would just be two or three days.”
Ohio County boys’ coach Tony Hopper was a little surprised with how his team looked in its first practice.
“When we stopped in the summer it took us longer to get going again,” Hopper said. “We just had three weeks off, and to be honest, (Monday) was better than I thought it would be. Conditioning wasn’t great, they got tired about halfway through practice.”
There was anxiety and nerves all around with players and coaches wondering if they would be able to get back to practice or have games at all.
“November 20 when we stopped it didn’t surprise me,” Hopper said. “It really did surprise me that we started back again.”
Payne was trying to figure out the best way to tell her team.
“When we got the news it was coming, I tried to keep it to myself on how to present it to the girls, we wanted to reassure them this is not it,” Payne said. “It was a downer here at work, and I kept thinking I’ve got to find a way to stay upbeat, energetic, positive, even if I was hurting for these kids. There were some tears from the seniors, who were thinking are we really going to be able to finish?”
Players were all wondering if they would get a season in.
“It’s more mental,” Drake said. “When we left their mindset was ‘who knew where we were going to be.’ They might have thought we were not going to play until February or maybe not at all.”
In these early practices, coaches are weighing how much conditioning to do with how much basketball work to put in.
“If we’ve got 15 practices, we can’t just say we’re going to run the whole time,” Hopper said. “We’re trying to incorporate both, but there just isn’t enough time.”
Coaching staffs may have to go back to an earlier starting point although they already had practice in October.
“We were talking about it, and we have got to go back to day one of practice,” Payne said. “More than half of practice has to go back to fundamentals, conditioning, getting up and down the floor for more than half the practice.
“You know you’ve got to have team stuff in, but at the same time do you want to have fundamentals lacking? I’d say not.”
