Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby hopeful Confidence Game works out at Churchill Downs on Wednesday in Louisville. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday.

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

LOUISVILLE — Confidence Game has become one of the more talked about horses over the last few days going into the 149th Kentucky Derby. The 20-1 morning line odds horse has raced and worked in Kentucky, and has an Owensboro connection in the ownership group.

Robert Edge and wife Katie Edge are in the ownership group that’s a part of Don’t Tell My Wife Stables, based out of Texas. Members of the ownership group, which also now includes Ocean Reef Stables, were out in the renovated paddock at Churchill Downs on Tuesday watching Confidence Game and the other 19 entrants get used to their surroundings, schooling in the area where they will be saddled and where their riders will go up in the irons before heading to the starting gate for the Derby.

