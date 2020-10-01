Years playing football:
10 years
Who is your favorite teacher?
All the teaching staff in McLean County has been exceptional. I honestly could not choose from all the great teachers I have had.
What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?
You are small, but boy you are tough! RIP Coach Danny Ellis
What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?
Up until now, the District Championship. However, this season has just begun.
Hobbies (other than football):
golf, hunting, fishing, riding ATVs
Jays or Dairy Freeze?
I’m friends with Gabriel Whitmer…Dairy Freeze all day.
