In recent seasons, Daviess County softball coach John Biggs and his staff have set a high standard, and, despite heavy losses to graduation, the ever-consistent Lady Panthers remain the team to beat in the 9th District and 3rd Region in 2023.

“Our program has experienced a historical two-year run,” said Biggs, whose team was KHSAA state runner-up to Louisville Butler in 2021 before reaching the state tournament quarterfinals last season. “I’m proud of the championship culture we’ve been able to establish.

