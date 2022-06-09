One of Daviess County’s strengths this year has been its ability to hit up and down the batting order.
DC coach John Biggs has made it a point to say throughout the season that there was no bottom of the lineup, just a lot of good hitters in each spot in the batting order.
“Look at your team batting average, if you can get a team batting average in the mid-300s that’s pretty darned good, if you can get that stability all through the lineup that’s a key,” Biggs said. “That’s kind of the barometer we look at, if we get the mid-300s across the board then that’s telling us 33% of the time those kids are being successful.”
Those numbers are very good in baseball and softball.
DC has seven players batting between .308 and .471. Jessie Daniels leads DC with the .471 average. Those seven players combined are hitting .359, which is what Biggs is looking for.
Katie Mewes is at .366, and the senior centerfielder has nine doubles, matching Millie Roberts. Kayley Payne bats sixth in the lineup, just behind Mewes, and has a .318 average with a team-high five triples. Payne and Annie Newman had two straight triples to lift DC to an early 1-0 lead in its 3-0 first-round KHSAA State Softball Tournament win over Estill County last Saturday.
They are prime examples of dangerous hitters in the middle of DC’s batting order.
The Lady Panthers are 31-5 heading into a prime time matchup with Ballard, 36-0, and the favorite to win the state tournament. First pitch is 7 p.m. CT Friday.
“We try to keep improving each day, we’re seeing Kayley is able to do some things now earlier in the year that she wasn’t able to do,” Biggs said. “Katie can look horrible on a swing, then come back and make some good contact. For the most part she has quality at bats. She sees pitches, fouls pitches off. Both of them do a good job of making some adjustments.”
Mewes has a simple approach in the batter’s box.
“I’ve improved at the plate, seeing the ball come in and make contact, that’s all I’m trying to do,” Mewes said.
Payne said laying off bad pitches is a key for her.
“I focus on where the pitch is at,” Payne said.
Neither Mewes nor Payne were surprised with the consistency throughout the batting order for much of the season.
“I thought we had a good mix,” Payne said. “It’s mixed talent, we have slap hitters throughout the lineup, our power hitters are at the front, but we have power hitters at the back of the lineup, too.”
“The bottom of the lineup has really shown up last year and this year,” Mewes said.
DC made an adjustment in the batting order the second time it played Owensboro Catholic in the regular season, moving Kinsey Vergason to the leadoff spot.
“That leadoff position is such a key for us, at least those top two positions, if one of them gets on then more than likely they’re going to have to pitch to Millie and Jessie in the first inning,” Biggs said. “That can be a daunting task.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.