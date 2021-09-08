Owensboro High School has named Austin Cook as its new wrestling coach.
Cook is originally from Louisville, where he was a standout wrestler at St. Xavier High School and went on to compete collegiately.
Cook would like to meet all student-athletes who are potentially interested in wrestling for the Red Devils at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the South Gym at OHS.
LOGSDON aces AT HILLCREST
Kim Logsdon hit a hole-in-one on Tuesday at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Logsdon aced the 156-yard No. 6 hole, using a 5-wood.
Witnessing the feat were Sammy Greer, Dave Robbins and Tony Morrow.
WILDCATS EARN WEEKLY HONORSUniversity of Kentucky senior offensive lineman Luke Fortner and junior quarterback Will Levis have been recognized for their performances in the Wildcats’ 45-10 win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday afternoon.
Fortner earned Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in his first career start at center, the league announced Tuesday, while Levis was named one of The Manning Award’s “Stars of the Week” in his first career start for UK.
The two helped the Cats roll up 564 yards of total offense, with Levis throwing for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a little more than three quarters of work.
UK returns to action Saturday with a home matchup against Missouri.
