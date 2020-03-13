High schools in the area will have their spring sports affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daviess County Public Schools made it official Thursday afternoon that they would be out of school from the end of Friday to April 6.
“We’ve got three weeks to think about it, no events, no practices, no contact period with kids,” Daviess County High School athletic director Larry Logsdon said. “Everything is shut down. We’ve got three weeks to decide where we can go. We could go in many different ways.”
Spring break trips for baseball and softball teams across the area had also been canceled. DC and Owensboro Catholic were not going on trips they had scheduled.
Owensboro High School had canceled everything in terms of practices and scrimmages late this week.
OHS athletic director Todd Harper said decisions about next week were still to be made.
Spring break trips will still be looked at, Harper said.
“It’s hard to think of what this will look like in two weeks,” Harper said of the coronavirus effect on high school athletics. “Everything could be shut down or everything could be normal.”
Apollo athletic director Dan Crume said decisions of this magnitude are usually made up the line.
“You kind of get it dictated to you,” Crume said. “If schools close, that’s big right there.”
Jason Morris, Owensboro Catholic’s athletic director, was dealing with both the Catholic boys’ and girls’ basketball teams being knocked out of the KHSAA State Tournament when the events were suspended indefinitely.
He said there would likely be no athletics at Catholic from the end of Friday to April 10.
“The only thing we know for sure is we won’t be playing until after spring break,” Morris said.
Muhlenberg County was also going to be out for three weeks as well.
“We’ve never had this happen,” Muhlenberg County athletic director Jerry Hancock said. “I talked to a lot of spring coaches, I told them, ‘If I were you I would put out workouts they can do at home with their family, friends.’ ”
That is presuming spring sports can get their seasons going at all this year.
Logsdon thinks high schools could follow the college athletics model spring seasons were canceled completely.
Whether or not spring sports are played could be decided at the KHSAA level or above.
