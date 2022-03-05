Hancock County's last appearance in the boys 3rd Region Tournament semifinals was misidentified in a story on Friday's Page C1. Hancock County was last in the 3rd Region semifinals in 1994.
mmathis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Multimedia
Latest News
- Sudanese woman to share faith story at Bellevue Baptist Church
- Joy's Cooking Classes thriving after pandemic
- Business Licenses March 5, 2022
- Real Estate Transfers March 5, 2022
- Bankruptcies March 5, 2022
- Going green: How to prepare for a quality summer lawn
- Divorces March 5, 2022
- Marriage Licenses March 5, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Local foundation raises awareness of eating disorders (3)
- Those who tried to overturn election should be held accountable (1)
- Bill requiring an SRO on every school campus passes House committee (1)
- Beshear takes action to halt surge in vehicle property taxes (1)
- No. 23 Murray State set to play with 1st ranking since 2015 (1)
- DCPS uses donation for new vision screener (1)
- Confederate statue represents racism and should be removed (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.