And the two shall meet again.
Owensboro Catholic and McLean County, who traded proverbial haymakers last fall, will be at it once more Friday night when the Cougars come calling on the Aces in a highly anticipated Class 2-A showdown at Steele Stadium.
In 2019, the Catholic routed McLean 55-21 in the regular season in Calhoun, but the Cougars turned the tables on the Aces in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs — posting a dramatic 37-36 upset at Steele Stadium.
Both teams enter Friday’s fray unbeaten at 3-0.
Catholic features some new personnel, including quarterback Lincoln Clancy and running back Hunter Monroe, but McLean County coach Zach Wagner expects much of the same from the Aces.
“There are some new faces, but they’re still the same old Catholic in a lot of ways,” Wagner said. “They’re skilled at the skill positions, they’re going to make minimal mistakes, and they’re not going to beat themselves.
“Clancy is a good quarterback who can also hurt you with his running, and Braden Mundy is an explosive player who we have to keep in front of us. He’s quick and elusive, and he can be a game-breaker.”
Clancy has been highly efficient, completing 25-of-38 passes for 513 yards and seven touchdowns, with only one interception. Mundy has 10 receptions for 197 yards and five TDs, and Michael Sullivan has caught six passes for 133 yards and a score.
Monroe, a freshman, leads the team in rushing with 220 yards and two TDs, and both Chris Boarman and Mundy have produced three rushing scores.
For McLean County, it’s more of the same out of the program’s hybrid Wing-T — with a slight twist.
The ultra-balanced Cougars are averaging 352.3 yards rushing per game, led by Andrew Munster, who has gained 403 yards and scored three touchdowns. Four others have rushed for over 100 yards, including quarterback Matthew Miller, who has run for five scores.
“They give you so much to prepare for — they might line up in 15 different formations,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said of McLean County. “The main thing is that you have to be disciplined with your keys, defensively.
“I’ve been proud of the way we’ve played defensively up to this point. We’re getting to the football well, and we’re making good, solid tackles once we get there. That’s something we’ve cleaned up quite a bit since the end of last season.”
Interestingly, McLean County’s new twist has been a seldom-used, if highly-efficient, air attack that utilizes the talents of Brady Dame, a potential game-breaker for the Cougars.
Dame has made five receptions for 144 yards and four touchdowns.
“Brady’s been very good, and our quarterbacks have done a very good job of getting him the football,” Wagner said. “It’s good to have a weapon like that because defenses must honor him — he’s turned into a real scoring threat for us.”
Catholic, meanwhile, plans to take what the Cougars give them.
“We need to stay in front of the chains and take good care of the football,” Morris said. “They’re kind of a bend-but-don’t-break defense, and it’s going to be important for us to be efficient with the football, sustain long drives and make some big plays.
“We just need to continue to play good, clean football like we’ve been doing — if we do that, we’re going to be all right.”
