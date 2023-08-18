Cougars ' Baldwin eyes big senior season

McLean County’s Elijah Baldwin, left, is brought down by Owensboro Catholic’s Will Edge in the second quarter on October 21, 2022, at Steele Stadium.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

As the last of four Baldwin brothers to play football at McLean County High School, Elijah Baldwin — now a senior — is hoping to close out his distinguished career with a bang for the Cougars this season.

A 5-foot-11, 165-pound jack-of-all-trades for the past three seasons, Baldwin is being counted on to be one of the program’s major difference-makers — and, like the trio of brothers who preceded him, he relishes the challenge.

