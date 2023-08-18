Cougars ' Baldwin eyes big senior season

As the last of four Baldwin brothers to play football at McLean County High School, Elijah Baldwin — now a senior — is hoping to close out his distinguished career with a bang for the Cougars this season.
A 5-foot-11, 165-pound jack-of-all-trades for the past three seasons, Baldwin is being counted on to be one of the program’s major difference-makers — and, like the trio of brothers who preceded him, he relishes the challenge.
“I want to be better than them,” Baldwin said of his brothers, with a trace of a chuckle. “We have a very competitive family and I don’t want them to be able to hold anything over me.
“I think through the years, all of my brothers (Connor, Noah and Jacob) have inspired me to be better,” he said. “We’ve all sort of had the mentality that we want to play hard and help the program succeed — the football program here has meant a lot to us.”
And, vice-versa.
Just ask Cougars head coach Zach Wagner, whose roster has featured a Baldwin on it in each of his 10 seasons at the helm.
“Elijah is a tough, hard-nosed kid,” Wagner said. “I wish I could take credit for that, but it’s the result of him being the youngest of the four Baldwin brothers, who are his toughest critics.
“Elijah helps us on the football field in so many different ways,” Wagner said. “He has a lot of talent and determination, and he has developed into one of the team’s leaders this season.”
In 2022, Baldwin rushed for 556 yards on only 72 carries (7.7 yards per carry) and scored seven touchdowns. He caught 10 passes for 206 yards and four scores. He also scored on a punt return and a 2-point conversion, and his 74 points ranked second on the squad.
More from this section
As a key cog in McLean’s defensive secondary, he finished with 62 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Baldwin’s all-around production played a vital role in the Cougars’ 9-3 season, which included a run to the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. This season and next, McLean will play at the 3-A level.
“We had a good season last year, and I hope that momentum we established will carry over for us,” Baldwin said. “We need to be solid and efficient on both sides of the ball. We’re not that big, but we’re pretty fast and athletic, and we need to make the most of that. We can’t take any plays off — we need to be locked in from the start of the game until the end.”
Being locked in for the Cougars program is both an honor and privilege for Baldwin, who, because of his family pedigree, grew up watching his brothers compete at venerable Paulsen Stadium, where McLean will host Ohio County in tonight’s season opener.
“There’s nothing quite like it,” Baldwin said of playing for the Cougars. “It’s not just a football team for the players and coaches, it’s really a team for everyone in the entire community. People around here really care about the program, and that’s why we all have an obligation to be the best we can be every time we step on the field.”
The team’s renowned weight-lifting program, implemented by Wagner a decade ago, has helped perpetuate the tradition.
“When I came into the program I was 5-3 and 115 pounds,” Baldwin recalled. “We’re all very committed to lifting weights, and through the years we’ve seen what it’s done for us individually and, more importantly, as a team — it’s made us stronger and a lot more confident, and it’s definitely at the heart of our program.”
Now, Baldwin embarks on his final prep season, which will close the books on the Baldwin brothers’ legacy.
“I’m ready to go,” he said. “I want to be the best leader I can be and the best player I can be. I want to do all I can to help us succeed, win a lot of football games.”
