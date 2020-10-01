The McLean County High School football team remains undefeated this season after quelling the Storm from Hopkins County Central at Paulsen Stadium on Sept. 25. The Cougars rolled out 480 yards in offense, scoring eight touchdowns and won 58-34.
Andrew Munster led McLean County in both offense and defense. He amassed 164 yards from 20 carries and had 15 tackles. Zach Clayton had 88 yards from just seven touches.
Will Taylor had nine tackles in the game while Gabriel Whitmer and Wes Wells each added eight. Whitmer also had a sack in addition to a couple other tackles for loss.
The initial kickoff was provided by Chandler Moore and the Cougars held off the Storm for over half of the first quarter before Hopkins Central found the end zone on a pass play. McLean County answered back immediately with a 22-yard scamper by Braeden Peercy and Munster added the conversion to tie it up at eight.
Hopkins Central scored again with a pass early in the second quarter, but the Cougars denied the conversion attempt. Zach Clayton laid down a big run to bring the ball quickly into Storm territory. Peercy and Connor Baldwin moved the ball to help set up Matthew Miller for a keeper that knotted it up again. Peercy ran in the conversion to give McLean their first lead 16-14 with 7:15 left in the half.
The Cougar defense then went to work to shut down the Storm’s air assault and several passes fell incomplete. Elijah Baldwin defended a big pass attempt on a third down and Hopkins Central opted to punt. That punt was blocked by James Haerle and picked up by Brady Dame who returned it about a nickel. Clayton then went to the near side and hit the nitrous to shoot out ahead of the pack. One lone defender closed in near the goal line, but Clayton simply refused him with a stiff-arm shove at the pylon to finish off the 56-yard touchdown run. Peercy added another conversion to put the Cougars up by ten.
The McLean County defense buckled down again and allowed the Storm no advance before regaining possession with a turnover on downs. Connor Baldwin took the toss from Miller and appeared to head for the outside, but reached back in stride to launch a huge pass to Dame for a 57-yard scoring play. The Cougars were now out front 30-14.
The next kickoff was another big boot from Moore, but it was returned for a touchdown and Hopkins Central narrowed the gap to ten again. Jacob Hampton downed the next kickoff and McLean County made the last few seconds count with a sweet 15-yard Miller pass to Clayton for a touchdown. A successful conversion by Clayton ended the half with the Cougars up 38-20.
Munster opened up the second half with a 36-yard bust up the middle and then bulldogged his way for another first down. Peercy moved the chains to the edge of the red zone before Baldwin carried the pigskin inside the five. Munster finished off with a scoring play and Clayton added another conversion to advance the lead 46-20.
The Storm scored again but Munster had another breakout run for a 48-yard gain to bring the ball within striking distance. Miller went under center and flipped it to Baldwin who snapped a pass to Dame wide open in the end zone. After another passing touchdown from Hopkins Central, Peercy returned the next kickoff 32 yards. Miller scored the final touchdown of the game that made the score 58-34 with 6:28 left to play.
The McLean County defense held off the Storm with touchdown-saving tackles by both Dame and Elijah Baldwin. Dame and Connor Baldwin successfully defended a couple of passes and the Cougars sealed the win 58-34.
“Our offensive line played well and we played a more complete game as far as playing all four quarters, but we still have some coverage areas we need to take care of in the secondary,” commented Head Coach Zach Wagner.
The Cougars will return to the site of last season’s District Championship win over the Owensboro Catholic Aces for a much-anticipated matchup between two undefeated teams on Friday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
