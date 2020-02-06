The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team had a couple of wins at home to give them a 14-6 record, but lost on the road later last week. The Cougars won 70-43 over Louisville on Jan. 25 and came out on top 79-51 against Whitesville Trinity two days later. McLean County fell 58-52 at Hopkins Central last Thursday and finished the week with a 50-43 loss against Breckinridge County on Feb. 1.
The Cougars jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead over the Louisville Tigers and went to the locker room with a 37-19 advantage. McLean County scored the first six points of the second half to take a commanding 43-19 lead and never looked back, sealing the 70-43 win at home.
Logan Patterson led with 22 points. Jacob Clark had 12 and Isaac Springer added ten.
The Cougars hit Whitesville Trinity early in a home game last Monday, scoring the first seven points of the game. Whitesville fought back and trailed the Cougars 30-24 at halftime. McLean County struck first again in the second half and parlayed that into a 55-44 lead after three quarters. The Cougars used a 15-2 run to start the final period, resulting in a commanding 70-46 lead and ending the game with a 79-51 victory.
Jacob Clark had quadruple threes and a total of 23 points to lead McLean County. Isaac Springer had 15 points. Logan Patterson had a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards.
The Cougars were behind in the first half against the Storm, but edged out front to start the final quarter. However, Hopkins Central regained the lead and took the win 58-52. Jacob Clark had an impressive five three-pointers and led McLean County with 17 points. Isaac Springer and Logan Patterson each added 11 points in the game.
The Cougars led in the first half against the Tigers, but ultimately fell 50-43 at the Sportscenter last Saturday. Isaac Springer and Logan Patterson both led McLean County with 16 points each.
The varsity Cougars will host Muhlenberg County on Friday, Feb. 7. The Lady Cougars will play at 6 p.m. followed by a boys’ game at 7:45 p.m.
