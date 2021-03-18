The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team ended the 2021 regular season with a 17-8 record and remains fourth in the Region in RPI rankings after two losses at home last week. The Cougars fell 48-27 to Paducah-Tilghman on March 9 and lost 46-45 after a buzzer beater by Crittenden County on March 12.
McLean County was ahead by a basket at the end of the first quarter against the Blue Tornado last Tuesday. The score was tied at 15 by the half, but Paducah pulled away in the third period by way of several successful three-pointers. The Cougars could not catch up and the Blue Tornado took the win 48-27.
Travis Phillips led McLean County with a couple threes and a total of 10 points, a rebound, three assists and a steal. Jaxon Floyd had five points, a rebound and three assists. Brady Dame had four points, eight boards, three steals, two blocks and an assist.
“We played a really stellar first half of defense,” said Head Coach Darren Lynam. “I don’t know too many teams in the state who can hold Tilghman to 15 points in a half.”
Paducah hit five of 11 total three-pointers in the third period. “We played well defensively in the second half for the most part, except they hit those threes to get their separation from us,” said Lynam. “With their athleticism, if they are hitting the basket from the outside they are hard to stop. We just could not score against their defense. They are long and athletic and that gave us problems. But, they are a top-notch 1st Region team and it was a good game for us to prepare for the upcoming tournament.”
The Cougars met Crittenden County for the second time this year in their regular season finale. Two three’s by Travis Phillips and another by Cruz Lee vaulted McLean County out to a 13-5 first quarter lead. After the Cougars lost a key player due to an injury in the second period, the Rockets surged back to within a basket and the score was 22-20 at the half.
McLean County regrouped in the locker room and had a big third quarter as they took a 35-27 lead entering the final period. The Cougars maintained the lead all quarter, but squandered several chances to increase their advantage. An old-fashioned three-point play by the Rockets with :50 left cut the McLean lead to 41-40. Both teams missed opportunities to score in the next few seconds before Jaxson Floyd secured a rebound and found a wide open Bryce Durbin for a layup with only :20 left.
The Rockets executed a side out of bounds play as the Cougars left Crittenden big man Preston Turley open at the three-point line and he tied the game up 43-43. Phillips then started up the court with the ball and was fouled. His two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to play put McLean County back up 45-43 and it looked like the Cougars were in good shape. But, after a time out, Turley received the ensuing in-bounds pass at the top of the key, took a dribble and launched a 50-foot shot which hit the bottom of the net after the buzzer sounded to give the Rockets the 46-45 win.
Andrew Brackett was perfect from the line and led McLean County with 14 points, two rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist. Travis Phillips had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Jaxon Floyd put up eight points and had three each in rebounds, assists and steals.
The Cougars faced off against Ohio County earlier this week for the first round of the 10th District Tournament. The championship game will be played in Hartford on Friday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
