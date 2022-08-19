McLean County started fast and faded late during an uncharacteristic season for the Cougars in 2021, and head coach Zach Wagner will be looking for more consistency from a more experienced team this fall.

“We had a lot of new faces on both sides of the line of scrimmage last year — we took some lumps because of it, but at the same time we gained a lot of much-needed experience that will serve us well in 2022,” said Wagner, whose 4-6 club dropped its final five games and failed to reach the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

