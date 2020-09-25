McLean County High School has picked up where it left off on the high school football field.
Last season, the Cougars overcame an 0-3 start to achieve a historic season on the gridiron — rallying down the stretch to win eight games, upsetting Owensboro Catholic 37-36 in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs, and reaching the regional championship game in Somerset.
This fall, McLean County is out of the gate 2-0 and will be looking for their third victory of the 2020 season tonight in Calhoun, where the Cougars will play their home opener against Hopkins County Central.
Coach Zach Wagner’s Cougars are getting it done the way they always get it done — by running the football with authority out of their formative hybrid Wing-T attack.
In a season-opening 32-12 victory at Muhlenberg County, McLean County rolled up 286 yards on the ground, sharing the wealth. Braeden Peercy rushed for 110 yards on only nine carries and scored a touchdown, Andrew Munster added 72 yards on 16 attempts, and three other backs gained 25 or more yards, including Matthew Miller, who scored a TD.
The Cougars kept the Mustangs honest, meanwhile, as Connor Baldwin tossed a pair of scoring passes to Brady Dame, who finished with three receptions for 78 yards.
In last week’s 42-28 win over an improved Butler County team in Morgantown, McLean County amassed 372 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Munster led the way with 167 yards on 19 carries and two scores, Zach Clayton rushed for 77 yards on only seven carries, Matthew Miller ran the ball 12 times for 48 yards and scored twice, and Baldwin also tallied a rushing TD.
Again, McLean picked its spots through the air, as Miller connected with Peercy for a 24-yard touchdown.
While talented Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson hurt the Cougars through the air, passing for 221 yards and three scores, McLean’s run defense was stellar for the second consecutive week. After surrendering just 94 yards on the ground at Muhlenberg County, the Cougars bettered that by allowing only 57 yards to the Bears.
Following tonight’s game against the Storm, the Cougars venture back to Steele Stadium — site of last season’s momentous win over the Aces — for another battle with traditional western Kentucky 2-A power Owensboro Catholic.
If McLean and Catholic take care of business tonight, as expected, both teams will enter next week’s district battle undefeated — setting the stage for one of the area’s most intriguing early-season matchups, to be sure.
No matter the outcome, however, McLean County has established itself as a force to be reckoned with, and that’s good for the school, the district, and the area. It’s become a reality due to a tenacious mindset, a commitment to the weight room, and the ability to consistently run the football with authority.
The Cougars have taken no shortcuts to their achievements, and have never looked for any — they fully understand that what’s gotten them to this level of success is what will keep them here.
Hard work. Every day. It’s the McLean County way.
