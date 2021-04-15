The McLean County High School baseball team spent the end of Spring Break at the Warren County Invitational. The Cougars fell 10-4 to Crittenden County on April 8 before coming back with an 18-4 no-hitter win later in the day against Russellville. McLean County ended on April 9 with a 15-0 loss to tournament host Warren East.
The Cougars lost the lead late in the game against the Rockets last Thursday afternoon. The game was tied at four in the bottom of the fifth before Crittenden County scored six over the next two innings and ran away with the win.
Grant Lovell took the loss for McLean County. He lasted five innings, allowing six hits and ten runs while striking out five.
Lovell, Will Logsdon, Tyler Larkin and Jax Lee each managed one hit to lead the Cougars. Logsdon had a double and Lovell sent two RBIs across the plate. Catcher Kamden Level had the most chances in the field with six putouts and zero errors.
Ayden Rice threw a no-hitter to lead McLean County past Russellville later in the evening on Thursday. The game was tied at three after two innings before the Cougars got the bats going big and scored 11 runs over the next two innings while holding the Panthers off the plate entirely.
McLean County tallied ten hits on the day. Will Logsdon went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Cougars in hits and had two RBIs. Tyler Larkin had a big triple in the fourth inning and had three RBIs.
Ayden Rice earned the victory on the hill for the Cougars. The right-handed eighth grader surrendered four runs on zero hits over five innings, striking out seven.
McLean County tore up the base paths as four players stole at least two bases and the team had a total of fourteen. HB Whitaker and Kamden Level each led the way with four.
Connor Mitchuson had the most chances in the field with eight. The catcher had six putouts, two assists and zero errors.
“Grant and Ayden pitched their tails off,” said Head Coach Heath Hicks. “Grant threw really well in game one and kept us in it against a good Crittenden County team. Then Ayden threw a no-hitter in the nightcap, which is obviously impressive, but even more so considering he’s only an eighth grader.”
Coach Hicks commented that the team needs to improve on providing the pitchers with more offensive and defensive support early in the game. “We can’t sleep walk through the first two innings of games because, as we saw against Crittenden, it’s hard to recover from that.”
The Cougars finished up the tournament on Friday with a 15-0 loss to Warren East. Kamden Level managed the only hit for the team.
Harrison Sallee took the loss for McLean County. He allowed 11 runs on six hits and had one strikeout. Jax Lee came out of the bullpen in relief with four runs on six hits and had three strikeouts.
“We ran into a buzz saw in Warren East on Friday.” Hicks said. “That’s an example of a good team getting really hot and that happens sometimes. We just have to have a short memory there and focus on the next day. That’s the beautiful thing about baseball.”
The Cougars will host Hopkins County Central tonight, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will also host Grayson County on Friday at the same time.
