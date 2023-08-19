CALHOUN — The McLean County High School football team wasted little time Friday night, jumping out to an early lead and pulling away late for a 46-14 victory over visiting Ohio County at Paulsen Stadium.
The Cougars, powered by a pair of Aden Bolden touchdown runs, built a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing it to a 30-0 advantage at halftime.
“It was good,” MCHS coach Zach Wagner said of the early lead. “I think the kids were fired up. We had a holding penalty that put us behind the sticks, and we kind of let off going into the half. ... Took our foot off the gas and let up a little bit and made some sloppy mistakes.”
McLean County struck on its opening possession when Bolden capped off a 10-play, 63-yard drive with a 7-yard scoring scamper.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Cougars went up 14-0 when Kamden Walters took a 20-yard sweep to pay dirt and McLean County converted the 2-point conversion with 2:15 left in the first frame.
Less than a minute later, the Cougars’ Ayden Rice scooped up a loose fumble and returned it 30 yards for a TD and subsequent 22-0 advantage.
Baldwin’s interception late in the second quarter, along with a 46-yard pass completion from Brodie Cline to H.B. Whitaker, set up Bolden for a 2-yard score with 31.7 left until halftime.
Ohio County was held to a punt on its first drive of the second half, but on the very next play, the Eagles’ Coburn Sandefur returned a fumble 17 yards to the McLean County 2-yard-line. Noah Phelps carried in a QB keeper for Ohio County’s first score of the season.
The Cougars answered five minutes later with Baldwin’s 1-yard touchdown run for a 38-7 lead and KHSAA-mandated running clock with 1:50 left in the third frame. After corralling an Ohio County fumble on its next drive, McLean County capped off its scoring with a 21-yard breakaway score from Baldwin.
The Eagles scored again on their final possession when Brady Cox punched in a 5-yard TD run within the final minute.
“We played hard (in the second half),” Eagles coach Terry Moeller said. “Obviously, we would’ve wanted a little bit different outcome — not that, necessarily, the expectation would be to win this game — but I would’ve liked to have been a little more competitive with them.
“The question becomes how do we respond to this game? I’m hoping our kids take a look at the film, correct some of the things that we’ve got to get better at, and we’ll just keep plugging along. We’ll be alright.”
Wagner, meanwhile, credited his quartet of rushers — Baldwin, Bolden, Cline and Ayden Rice — for leading the way in the win.
“Of course, AB and Brodie are pretty athletic, and they’re pretty quick and special in their own right,” he said. “I thought Ayden Rice ran the ball extremely hard tonight. I was very impressed with him. And Baldwin got a couple touches there. We’re definitely going to be running back by committee.
“We don’t have to ride one guy, and they can share the wealth and everybody gets touches — four-back fun.”
Both teams play again next week, with McLean County hosting Muhlenberg County and Ohio County hosting Todd County Central.
OHIO COUNTY0-0-7-7 — 14
McLEAN COUNTY22-8-8-8 — 46
M-Bolden 7 run (run failed)
M-Walters 20 run (Rice pass from Cline)
M-Rice 30 fumble return (Walters pass from Cline)
M-Bolden 2 run (Bolden run)
O-Phelps 2 run (Barton kick)
M-Baldwin 1 run (Baldwin pass from Cline)
M-Baldwin 21 run (Rice pass from Cline)
O-Cox 5 run (Barton kick)
