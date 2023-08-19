CALHOUN — The McLean County High School football team wasted little time Friday night, jumping out to an early lead and pulling away late for a 46-14 victory over visiting Ohio County at Paulsen Stadium.

The Cougars, powered by a pair of Aden Bolden touchdown runs, built a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing it to a 30-0 advantage at halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.