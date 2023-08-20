The McLean County High School football program knew it was entering the season without much of a size advantage over its opponents, but the Cougars aren’t letting that deter them from their goals in 2023.
McLean County passed its first test Friday night, when the Cougars bolted out to a 30-0 halftime lead on the way to capturing a 46-14 win over Class 5-A visitor Ohio County at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
Led by sophomore running back Aden Bolden’s 71 yards and three touchdowns, McLean County finished with 225 of its 297 yards coming on the ground — a performance that garnered the team’s offensive line praise from head coach Zach Wagner.
“The effort was there,” he said. “They outweighed us out front by maybe 40 or 50 pounds. That was our challenge to the kids — to be physical and play physical. I don’t think we’re there yet, but we’re closer than we were in our first two scrimmages.”
MCHS coaches expect a similar challenge next week against Class 5-A competitor Muhlenberg County, and they don’t expect it to let up all year.
“It’s definitely a challenge, and we’ve got to meet it,” said Wagner, whose squad has moved up to Class 3-A for at least the next two seasons. “We were closer than we were before, but each week is going to get tougher and each week the guys are going to get bigger. We’re undersized this year, so we’re going to have to try to out-physical people.”
Much of that effort, he added, will simply down to willpower for the Cougars.
“Hopefully we’ve developed and fostered a toughness in our winter workouts that will carry us through,” Wagner added.
During Wagner’s tenure, McLean County has placed a substantial emphasis on offseason workouts. With a focus on getting stronger, the Cougars have become known for their weightlifting program.
With another pair of tilts against Class 5-A foes looming — McLean County will play road games at Grayson County on Sept. 1 and Marshall County on Oct. 27 — along with a matchup against former 2-A district foe Todd County Central on Sept. 15, the Cougars know their mindset can’t change.
To build on last year’s 9-3 performance and contend within the new-look Class 3-A, District 1, McLean County expects to capitalize on its offseason conditioning but also has plans to develop as the year progresses.
“We want to, obviously, get stronger in the weight room in the winter, but our goal is to be stronger at the end of the season,” Wagner said. “We’ll continue to lift. Our Mondays and Wednesdays are big lift days for us, so we’ll continue that.”
McLean County, which also got touchdown runs from Elijah Baldwin and Kamden Walters in its season-opening victory, now just wants to build on the momentum — and excitement — going into next week’s home game.
“H.B. Whitaker caught a big pass for us,” Wagner said of the junior’s 46-yard reception. “We kept telling him, ‘I know you’re a baseball guy, I know you play basketball, but there’s nothing like Friday night lights.’ I think everybody was jacked. He was jacked up and excited. It was fun.”
The next step for the Cougars is to do it again.
“We’ll celebrate, get film up, get back to work and get ready for Muhlenberg,” Wagner said, with a grin.
