Following a productive series of winter and spring workouts, the McLean County High School football team is entering the summer on a high note.
The Cougars, coming off of last season’s 9-3 campaign, had another strong turnout that left coaches feeling optimistic moving forward.
“We started when we returned to school in January, and for whatever reason, we always have a great turnout,” said MCHS head coach Zach Wagner. “Attendance is really great here, even the baseball guys came. By the end of February, it warmed up and they got outside. Then we got a couple of the basketball guys back in, so that was good.
“We needed that long offseason. A school our size, we have to be pretty strong in the weight room. We feel like we’re going to be very young up front, and our guys got stronger and put on some weight and strength.”
The McLean County weight-lifting program has provided a major boost for the football team for several years, Wagner said, and the first half of 2023 was no exception.
“We got to go to a couple weight-lifting meets and did well,” he added. “We went to South Spencer like we always do and placed in that. We went to Butler County to compete and won that one. It does wonders for our guys’ confidence going into the season.”
McLean County is also set to move up to Class 3-A this fall and will play in District 1 alongside Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, Trigg County and Union County. However, it’s not unfamiliar territory for the Cougars.
“I think we’ll always have to be strong for what we do,” Wagner said. “There are going to be bigger schools and very athletic schools, but our kids and our staff are familiar with everybody we play. That’s a good thing.
“Union County was on our schedule a couple years ago, and we used to be in the same district. We’ve always scrimmaged or played Trigg County and Hopkins County Central, and, of course, Hancock County. We’re very familiar with everything everybody does.”
That doesn’t mean McLean County won’t tweak its approach, though.
“With our skill guys coming back, it’s one of the first years I remember that we do not have a true fullback back there,” said Wagner, whose teams have built a reputation of excelling within their hybrid Wing-T offense. “I think we’ll do a couple different things out of the pistol.
“We’re excited about some of the things we’re putting in and things we did this spring. Our kids do a good job. We run through all of our stuff without a ball and really try to get our reps and timing down as early as we can. We feel we’ve done that thus far.”
Back to lead the Cougars’ offense will be the senior tandem of quarterback Brodie Cline (730 rushing yards, six touchdowns) and running back Elijah Baldwin (556 rushing yards, seven TDs; 206 receiving yards, four TDs).
“This is the last season I’ll have a Baldwin on the team,” Wagner said, with a laugh. “I’ve had one on the team every year for the past 11 seasons. Elijah will be a senior, and he’s going to do a lot for us.”
Defensively, Cougars coaches are pleased as well.
“We felt that last year, we had maybe one of our best secondaries that we’ve had in a long time,” Wagner noted. “We do lose Evan Ward, who did a lot for us, but we return everybody else and pick up another two-sport guy with HB Whitaker. We only gave up 700-something passing yards last season, and we’re hoping to build on that success.”
McLean County will close out its weight-lifting regimen this week before the KHSAA-mandated two-week dead period begins June 25.
“We’ll send the guys off on the dead period to rest and relax,” Wagner said. “Most are continuing with summer jobs, too. We’ve been lifting at 6:30 in the morning, so now they can sleep in or work if they need to.”
