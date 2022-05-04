Robert “Moose” Cravens was a multi-sport star at Owensboro High School in the mid-1950s who also was an All-SEC running back at the University of Kentucky.
Cravens passed away on April 29 and his funeral was Monday. He was 84.
Cravens was an All-American in his senior season at OHS in 1954, playing in an All-Star game in Memphis where he was named Most Outstanding Player. He scored 13 touchdowns for OHS in its 9-1 season. Cravens was an All-State player as well. One of his teammates was former Owensboro mayor Waymond Morris. OHS was No. 1 ranked in Kentucky that season.
Cravens signed with the University of Kentucky, earning All-SEC second-team honors twice. Cravens was the leading rusher for the Wildcats for three straight years (1956-58), played in the Blue-Gray All-Star Game in 1958, the All-American game in Tucson, Arizona in 1959, and left UK as the second leading career rusher in UK history at the time. He put up 1,448 yards in three seasons.
“Moose was something else, he could play any sport but golf,” said PA Hicks, who was a lineman on the 1954 OHS team. “He was one of what they called the fabulous five backs, they were different caliber players, and they were always competing. They were fast, hard runners.”
Cravens went on to play for the Ottawa Roughriders in the Canadian Football League, before returning home to work and care for his family.
Cravens was also a member of Jack Hicks’ first American Legion state championship baseball team in 1953. Hicks was a long-time, multi-state championship winning baseball coach at OHS.
