A group of about 20 men were playing cricket at Yellow Creek Park on a sun-splashed Saturday morning.
They and some others from India or Pakistan have been gathering over the last year most Saturdays to play the game they learned growing up in their home country.
Now, that community of 120 or more people here in Owensboro is trying to share knowledge of their game with folks here and in the Tri-State area.
“We love the game of cricket,” said Sonu Mehla, one of the team organizers here. “We went over to Evansville and played, and my brother said we need to get something going here. It has been getting bigger and bigger, we almost have three teams here, and more people are saying they want to come.”
The teams are called the Owensboro Kings A and B.
Cricket looks similar to baseball but there are plenty of differences in the two sports. Cricket pitchers are called bowlers and they throw a hard ball at a wicket (three standing wooden posts). A batsman uses a flat wooden bat to try and hit the ball.
There are two batsmen and 11 fielders, including bowlers on the field during the game. You can score runs in a variety of ways over a series of innings.
“There are only two bases and there is no foul area,” said Dr. Jinah Sayed, one of the players on Saturday. “If the ball hits the bat and it goes anywhere, if it lands outside the boundary it’s six runs, six at one time. If it bounces and crosses the boundary that’s four runs.”
Most of the men who were on the field or watching and waiting for their turns have played cricket since they were kids in India, where the sport has a strong history.
“Cricket is born into our blood in India,” said Dr. Dattatraya Prajapati, who has lived in Owensboro since 1981 and recently retired as a physician. “I’ve been following cricket since 1960, we would play in the streets. This year is the first time we’re putting it together here.”
Almost all of the guys playing are doctors, owners of restaurants, hotels or other small businesses in the area.
The group, called the Owensboro Cricket Association, is having a small tournament on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Panther Creek Park. Matches will start at 7:30-8 a.m. and they will run throughout the day.
One reason for the small tournament at Panther Creek is to give folks in the area more of a chance to see the sport in person.
There will be two teams from Evansville and the two from Owensboro competing. The Evansville Cricket Club is the adult team from there and the Indiana Youth Cricket League is for younger players.
“We will have the teams, players, our families, and anybody can come and watch,” Mehla said.
The Owensboro Kings are also working on getting a permanent space to play.
“We started this group last year,” said Raman Galla. “The main reason was we want to bring our cricket culture here, and we want to get together.
“We’re trying to bring our next generation that was born in the US in so they can connect back to India, the sports, the food, the religion. People can come and watch anytime. We’re promoting our culture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.