Corey Crowder lives in Florida now.
Crowder and his family are in Fort Myers, which is a place that fulfilled Crowder’s list of most desirable living locations.
“I was going to live in Florida,” Crowder said. “I wanted four things — golf, fishing, the sun and a smaller town. Fort Myers fits all four of those things for me.”
Crowder has a son, Jae, who is a solid player at both forward spots in the NBA.
“The kid has made a career for himself,” Corey Crowder said.
Crowder also has three daughters he spends a lot of time with: Zoe (9 years old), Justine (13) and Chania (17).
“I spend a bunch of time with them. I’m looking for stuff to invest in. I just stay to myself,” Crowder said.
Crowder is 50 and seems to be good with where he is in life.
He works with sports agent Glenn Schwartzman, helping to recruit clients for the Florida sports management group Schwartzman is a partner in.
Way back in the day, Crowder was one of the most formidable basketball players in the history of Kentucky Wesleyan College. He would certainly be in any discussion of the greatest men’s basketball players in the history of KWC.
Crowder was inducted into the KWC Hall of Fame in 2014.
He was listed as 6-foot-4 but was versatile, strong enough and driven enough to play any position on the floor.
Crowder played in one of the heyday periods of KWC basketball, being on an NCAA Division II national championship squad in 1990 as a junior.
Crowder scored a team-high 25 points and almost had a double-double with nine rebounds in the 1990 national championship win over Cal State-Bakersfield.
He was the first National Player of the Year in any sport at KWC, capping off a tremendous career as an all-time Panther star.
From Carrollton, Georgia, Crowder was a three-time Division II All-American and holds the career scoring record for KWC with 2,282 points. He was a two-time Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year and his No. 23 jersey was retired. Crowder was voted to the KWC All-Century team by Panther fans.
“Winning that national championship was one of the biggest feats ever,” Crowder said. “The team honors are the things that make me feel fortunate. That championship was something we banded together and made happen.
“That, and walking across that stage, getting that diploma at KWC was the biggest thing for me after having my kids.”
Wayne Chapman was Crowder’s coach at KWC, and Chapman knew how to best utilize Crowder and his teammates on their way to the 1990 national title.
Crowder knew there was value in being a versatile player, and he was the epitome of someone who could do it all on the basketball court.
“Being 6-5 in high school, I played with my back to the basket,” Crowder said. “Chapman and those guys allowed me to play to who I am. I could be back to basket, rebound, bring the ball up, start the play. They didn’t say, ‘You’re going to get the rebound, throw it to the point guard.’ ”
Crowder was generous with praise of his teammates, saying he didn’t have the leaping ability of a Reggie Odom nor could he shoot the ball as well as a Steve Divine.
But Crowder knew he could do a lot of things well on the court, and that versatility was a key component in his career.
“There wasn’t just one thing I could say I great at,” Crowder said. “I wasn’t the best leaper but I knew I could jump good enough. I wasn’t the best dribbler, but I could handle the ball.
“I knew I had to work on myself. I wasn’t the best at everything at Wesleyan, but I worked for it. If you can do that, you’re going to be valuable. I was the person that if you put me on the court, you knew I would give everything I had.”
After his college career was over, Crowder played for four years in the NBA with the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. Then Crowder played 12 more years professionally in Italy, France, Spain and Israel.
He retired from playing in 2006, putting an end to living and playing basketball for 10 months of the year overseas. He would come back home in the summer for Jae.
Corey knew it was tough being gone for such long periods of time, but if he was going to get paid to play basketball, going overseas was his best avenue.
“It was either go over there and make the money, or come back here and go get a job,” Crowder said. “If I was going to chase the money, I had to do what I had to do. When it was time to hang it up, there were no regrets. The money wasn’t going to get any better, and injuries were taking their toll.”
Crowder believes his best attribute as a player was a work ethic that he kept with him and passed along to Jae, who is with the Miami Heat and also played for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.
“Working out, I would be in the best possible shape I could be,” Crowder said. “I never questioned whether I lifted, ran, I knew how hard I worked.
“I would come home in the summer, Jae would see me working and I think he saw it was not as easy as it looks. He kind of got it, he could see. I think he picked up on it as time went on. He learned the right way to play, the right way to work out. He never took any shortcuts, I didn’t allow him to.”
Corey wasn’t about basketball all the time with Jae, because his son didn’t want that.
“Probably the most important thing I was able to do, I learned how to communicate with him,” Corey said. “He wanted me to be dad. We would only talk basketball when he brought it to me.”
Jae was drafted in the NBA’s second round in 2012 and has been with a handful of teams. He’s known as a rugged inside player who can score some and rebound.
“Jae is that guy you can call on to defend multiple positions, pretty decent 3 shooter, I would like to see him drive more,” Corey said. “He’s very coachable, I don’t think say he’s a problem teammate. He handles his job.”
