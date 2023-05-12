Denny Crum built the foundation of success that the University of Louisville basketball program enjoyed for three decades. He coached the program to two NCAA championships and six Final Fours in his first 15 years at Louisville.

He also had a major hand in getting U of L and Kentucky on the basketball court together on a permanent basis way back in the old days. Crum beat Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall the first time they met, in an NCAA Tournament regional final in Knoxville, Tenn., of all places, and it took some heaven and earth moving to get a regular season series started eight months later.

