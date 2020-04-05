In an examination of the best NCAA Division I men’s basketball coaches in Kentucky over the past 50 years, it’s essential to pay tribute to some legendary coaches who laid the foundation during the previous half century.
Adolph Rupp coached at Kentucky for 41 seasons and won 876 games — the all-time record at the time he retired in 1972. Rupp led the Wildcats to four NCAA championships (1948, 1949, 1951 and 1951) and a NIT title in 1946.
Ed Diddle coached at Western Kentucky for 42 seasons and, like Rupp, was the game’s winningest coach with 759 victories upon his retirement in 1964. His Hilltoppers were runners-up in the 1942 NIT — then, the premier postseason tournament in America.
Also greatly impacting the state’s hoops heritage were Peck Hickman (Louisville), Johnny Oldham (Western Kentucky), Paul McBrayer (Eastern Kentucky), Ellis Johnson (Morehead State) and Carlisle Cutchin (Murray State), among others.
Here then are the Top 10 since 1970:
1-DENNY CRUM — A John Wooden disciple, Crum arrived from UCLA in 1971 and not only transformed the Louisville program, but helped revolutionize the game itself with a quickened pace at both ends of the floor.
Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke,” Crum won two NCAA championships (1980, 1986) and led the Cardinals to six NCAA Final Fours in a brilliant 15-season period (1972, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1986).
In his 30-season career, Crum directed U of L to 15 regular-season conference championships and 11 conference tournament titles.
He was named national coach of the year by Basketball Weekly in 1980 and was accorded the same honor by the Sporting News in 1983 and 1986. He finished with a career record of 675-295 (.696).
As a coach, Crum was part of five NCAA titles — the two at U of L and three more as a Wooden assistant at UCLA (1969, 1970, 1971).
Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994, won the Legends of Coaching Award presented by the John R. Wooden Award committee in 2002, and the KFC Yum! Center hardwood was named “Denny Crum Court” in 2007.
2-JOHN CALIPARI — Replacing the embattled Billy Gillispie in 2009, Calipari hit the ground running as Kentucky’s coach and has been remarkably consistent in his first 11 seasons — winning 330 games and losing only 77 (.811).
One of the first collegiate coaches to embrace the one-and-done philosophy, Calipari has sent a stream of Wildcats to the NBA.
He directed the Anthony Davis-led Cats to the NCAA championship in 2012, and Calipari has led UK to four NCAA Final Fours (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015).
Calipari’s 2015 UK team won its first 38 games before being upset by Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. The Cats’ impressive run led to Calipari being named national coach of the year by Naismith, AP, NABC and Basketball Times.
Calipari has led UK to six SEC regular-season championships and six SEC Tournament titles.
He became a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
3-RICK PITINO — In 1990, after former coach Eddie Sutton’s regime landed the UK program in hot water with the NCAA, Pitino rode in from Providence to the rescue — quickly and efficiently returning the Wildcats to their former glory.
By 1992, UK was playing Duke for the NCAA East Regional championship (“The Laettner Game”), the following year the Cats were in the Final Four, and by 1996 Kentucky had assembled one of the best collegiate teams in history — winning the program’s sixth NCAA championship.
Pitino did it with a relentless style of play that put a premium on physical conditioning and the 3-point shot.
Pitiino led the Cats to the 1997 NCAA championship game, then become coach of the Boston Celtics.
He returned to the college ranks in 2001 when he replaced Crum at Louisville — a move that was divisive for the UK fan base.
Pitino led Louisville to the 2013 NCAA championship, but it was vacated after the program was engulfed in scandal — prompting the school to fire him following the 2016-17 season.
He is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
4-JOE B. HALL — The longtime UK assistant faced a tough task when he replaced the legendary Rupp at the helm in 1972, and, while the first few years proved rocky, Hall soon enough found his footing — and some greatness of his own.
By 1975, the Wildcats were once more a national power. That year, UK upset undefeated Indiana 92-90 in the NCAA Mideast Regional and ultimately lost in the NCAA title game to UCLA in John Wooden’s final game as Bruins coach.
Three years later, Hall’s Cats won the 1978 NCAA championship game in St. Louis, defeating Duke 94-88 behind a 41-point performance by Jack “Goose” Givens. Hall was named national coach of the year.
Hall, who also led UK to the 1984 Final Four, drove the Wildcats to eight SEC championships and an NIT title in 1976.
He is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
5-TUBBY SMITH — After replacing Pitino at UK in 1997, Smith promptly led the Wildcats to the 1998 NCAA championship — yet, despite enormous success otherwise, this would be UK’s only trip to the Final Four in his decade-long tenure.
Smith led Kentucky to five SEC regular-season titles, five SEC Tournament titles, six trips to the NCAA Sweet 16 and four trips to the Elite Eight, but it never seemed to be enough for the Wildcats’ fan base.
He was named national coach of the year in 2003 after leading UK to a perfect 16-0 record in SEC play, but by the end of his tenure he was criticized for his recruiting and his inability to get the Cats back in the Final Four.
In 2007, Smith resigned his post at UK to accept the head coach position at Minnesota.
6-RALPH WILLARD — A Pitino disciple, Willard is best remembered for driving Western Kentucky to an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance in 1993, when the Hilltoppers went 26-6, defeated No. 22 Louisville in the regular season at Freedom Hall and came within an overtime loss from meeting Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
In ‘93, No. 20 WKU won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship, defeated Memphis in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, upset No. 6 Seton Hall in the second round and lost 81-78 in OT to No. 11 Florida State in the Sweet 16.
The Hilltoppers were back in the NCAA Tournament in 1994, losing to No. 20 Texas in the first round.
Following his fourth season at WKU, Willard accepted the head coach post at Pittsburgh.
7-STEVE PROHM — Having served as an assistant to Billy Kennedy, Prohm took over the Murray State program in 2011 after Kennedy departed to accept the head coach post at Texas A&M.
In Prohm’s first season at the helm, 2011-12, the Racers reeled off 23 consecutive victories to open the season and finished 32-2 — advancing to the NCAA Tournament round of 32 with an upset of Colorado State at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. A loss to Marquette denied Murray a spot in the Sweet 16.
Prohm’s 2014 team won the CIT Tournament, and his final Racer team reached the NIT quarterfinals in 2015. He then accepted the head coach post at Iowa State.
Prohm’s record at Murray was 104-29 (.782), and his OVC mark was even better at 54-10 (.844).
8-STEVE NEWTON — The Racers appeared in three NCAA tournaments during Newton’s tenure, and it was his 1988 team that became the first in Racers history to win a game in the Big Dance — upsetting North Carolina State.
Newton won four consecutive OVC championships from 1987-91, becoming the first coach since Western Kentucky Hall of Famer Ed Diddle to do so. During that splendid span, Murray won 86% of its league games with a record of 43-7.
He coached four OVC Player of the Year recipients, including Popeye Jones, who later played in the NBA.
Newton, who has been inducted into the OVC and Murray State Athletic Halls of Fame, departed for South Carolina in 1991.
9-DARRIN HORN — A four-year player at Western Kentucky, Horn succeeded Dennis Felton as head coach of his alma mater in 2003.
Horn’s 2006 WKU team won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship but lost to South Alabama in the league tournament championship game.
Horn’s big season, 2007-08, turned out to be his last at WKU, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the only time in his tenure.
Ty Rogers’ 27-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the Toppers past Drake 101-99 in the first round of the NCAAs, and WKU followed with a 72-63 conquest of San Diego to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years.
Horn, who left WKU to take the South Carolina job in 2008, led Northern Kentucky to the Horizon League Tournament title this past season.
10-DENNIS FELTON — After two rebuilding years, Felton’s career took off at WKU, as he went 76-20 over the next three seasons.
Felton’s Hilltoppers beat Louisville in Freedom Hall (68-65 in 2000-01) and, more significantly, upset No. 4 Kentucky in Rupp Arena (74-62) to open the 2001-02 season in the NABC Classic — each of those WKU teams being led by 7-foot-1 center Chris Marcus.
Felton led the Toppers to three consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championships (2001-03) and three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament — but WKU lost to No. 8 Florida, No. 24 Stanford and No. 11 Illinois in the Big Dance.
Felton departed WKU in 2003 to become head coach at Georgia.
