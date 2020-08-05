CHICAGO — Jason Heyward, Jason Kipnis and Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-4, Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Kimbrel took over to begin the ninth inning with a 5-2 lead, but struggled again and allowed two runs and two hits while getting only one out. He’s yielded six runs in 12/3 innings in three appearances this season.
Cubs reliever Kyle Ryan closed it out for his first save, getting Bubba Starling to ground out to third baseman Kris Bryant with a runner on third to end it.
Kyle Hendricks tossed seven solid innings to help the Cubs improve to 9-2, their best start through 11 games since 2016 when they went on to win the World Series.
Indians 4, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Shane Bieber overcame two solo home runs to pitch into the eighth inning, Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.
Reyes capped the Indians’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit with his first homer of the season after hitting 37 with San Diego and Cleveland last year. He went into the game batting .171 but went deep in the eighth inning to right-center field against Nate Jones (0-1) following a leadoff walk by Carlos Santana.
Cleveland scored more than two runs in a game for the first time in seven games.
Marlins 4, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — After enduring one final delay in their effort to return from an eight-day, coronavirus-induced hiatus, the Miami Marlins found enough power and pitching within their vastly overhauled roster to beat the Baltimore Orioles.
Francisco Cervelli and Jesús Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who had their season halted after 18 players tested positive for COVID-19 following the opening series in Philadelphia.
Braves 10, Blue Jays 1
ATLANTA — Max Fried boosted Atlanta’s depleted rotation by allowing only one run in six innings, Austin Riley hit a three-run homer and the Braves routed Toronto.
Riley pulled a 3-2 pitch from Matt Shoemaker into the Blue Jays’ bullpen behind the left-field wall in the fifth.
Twins 7, Pirates 3
MINNEAPOLIS — José Berríos pitched six strong innings, Nelson Cruz had three hits and the Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in a game briefly delayed when an unauthorized drone flew over Target Field.
The Twins won their fifth in a row, completed a 7-1 homestand and improved to 9-2 for the second time in the team’s 60-year history. The other was 2001.
White Sox 3, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Jose Abreu hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox edge the Milwaukee Brewers.
The White Sox have won six consecutive games for the first time since April 2017 as they attempt to snap a string of seven straight losing seasons.
National League Nationals 5, Mets 3
WASHINGTON — Star slugger Juan Soto danced on the dugout roof to celebrate solo shots by Howie Kendrick and Josh Harrison, and the Washington Nationals returned from a coronavirus-caused four-day break to beat the injury-depleted New York Mets in a rain-interrupted game.
Kendrick — who missed Washington’s last two games with a bad back, so hadn’t played in a week — went 4 for 4. Harrison drove in two runs and stole a base, and Patrick Corbin (1-0) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight.
Rockies 5, Giants 2
DENVER — Germán Márquez struck out nine in efficiently throwing into the eighth inning and benefited from an overturned home-run call as the rolling Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants.
The Rockies moved to 8-2 for the second time in franchise history, joining a 2011 team that finished 73-89.
American League Rays 5, Red Sox 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows got two hits after missing the first 10 games of the season with the coronavirus and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped their losing streak at five, beating the Boston Red Sox.
Boston lost its fourth in a row, including a three-game sweep at Yankees Stadium over the weekend, and fell to 3-8 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.