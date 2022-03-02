Amaya Curry left nothing to chance for the Apollo High School girls basketball team on Tuesday night.
The senior point guard scored 19 first-half points and keyed a 22-5 second-quarter rally as the E-Gals blew past Ohio County 59-38 in the opening round of the 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
Defending regional champion Apollo (15-16), this year’s 9th District runner-up, advances to play 11th Region champion Meade County (26-6) on Friday in the semifinal round.
“I just felt like we came to play right from the start in this one,” E-Gals head coach Natalie Payne said. “We came out focused, played solid defense, and wanted to limit them to one shot as much as possible — our zone was really good for us tonight, also.
“Amaya was a big key to that run in the first half — she was just fantastic. She’s hard to stop in transition. Her play for us was huge, no doubt about it.”
Ohio County (17-14) was competitive in the early going, and it took a 3-pointer by Curry at the first-quarter buzzer to provide Apollo a 16-14 advantage.
Everything changed, however, in the second period.
Curry scored seven points and backcourt mate Shelbie Beatty added a 3-pointer in a 10-0 run to open the stanza. A fastbreak layup by Kennedy Lane inside the final 30 seconds of the period pushed the E-Gals in front 38-19 at intermission.
“We just ran into an Apollo team that was red-hot tonight — they went on a big run in the second quarter and that got us,” Ohio County head coach Ted Hill said.
“Amaya Curry is a very good player and when she’s knocking down 3-pointers like she was tonight, they’re hard to beat.”
Apollo put the contest away with a big start to the third quarter, keyed by sophomore center Jenna Dant, who scored eight points in a 10-0 run that increased the E-Gals’ lead to 48-19 with just over two minutes remaining in the period.
Ohio County never got closer than 21 points the rest of the way.
“We’re excited to still be playing,” said Payne, who last season directed Apollo to its first 3rd Region championship since 1997, when she was a senior star. “Meade County is an excellent basketball team, but we’ll come in here focused and ready to play.
“We always stress it as a one-game-at-time situation and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete in the semifinals.”
Curry, 6-of-6 from the field with two 3s and 5-of-5 from the foul stripe in the first half, took just three shots in the second half, but still finished with game-highs of 21 points, four assists and four steals for the E-Gals. Dant scored 14 points and power forward K’Asia Palmer hauled down a game-best nine rebounds.
Apollo finished 22-of-45 from the floor for 49%, made 12-of-18 foul shots (67%), secured 30 rebounds and turned the ball over only nine times.
The Lady Eagles were led by Rain Embry, who scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Heaven Vanover paced Ohio County with seven rebounds, with Camryn Kennedy adding three assists.
Ohio County was just 9-of-41 from the field (22%), made 13-of-17 free throws, grabbed 33 rebounds and committed 17 floor mistakes.
“We took a step in the right direction this season,” Hill said. “We won the district championship and we’re looking forward to coming back strong again next season.”
APOLLO 16-22-10-11 — 59
OHIO COUNTY 14-5-5-14 — 38
Apollo (59) — Curry 21, Dant 14, Beatty 9, Survant 6, Lane 4, Lee 2, Whitlock 2, Sapp 1.
Ohio County (38) — Embry 15, Bullock 6, Probus 3, S. Gray 3, Hill 3, Vanover 2, Gaddis 2, Kennedy 2, E. Gray 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.