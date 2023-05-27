Patience paid off for longtime Daviess County High School slugger Jessie Daniels this spring.
The graduation of eight seniors from the 2022 team left the formidable Daniels with less protection, but she trusted coach John Biggs’ mantra to remain selective at the plate, and it led to a monster season — and her second consecutive Messenger-Inquirer Area Player of the Year award.
“It’s been my best season — my numbers are up,” said Daniels, a 5-foot-8 senior first baseman who belted 17 homers, drove in 58 runs and batted .520, adding eight doubles, two triples and scoring 35 runs. “I think I bonded with the team more this year, and I played with more overall confidence.
“As a senior, I tried to set the right example for our younger players. I was in their position just a few seasons ago, and I know how important it is for the team to have veteran leadership, and I’ve tried to provide that this season.”
Biggs is proud of her steady growth as a leader.
“She started embracing this role as a sophomore, and it has grown each year,” Biggs said. “Jessie’s personality allows her to relate to the younger girls in our program, along with our upperclassmen. Jessie has a true passion for the game and our program.”
A signee with Campbellsville University, Daniels said she fine-tuned her hitting fundamentals in the offseason.
“I had to change my mental approach a little bit because I knew I was going to be pitched around more than I had been in the past,” Daniels said. “(Coach) Biggs stressed the importance of being patient at the plate and swinging at good pitches. He didn’t want me to feel like I had to do too much — just wait on a pitch in the strike zone and hit it.”
Daniels has also benefited from the tutelage of lessons with renowned hitting coach Shannon Peyton, whom she has worked with since her sophomore season at DC.
“I’ve always trusted him 100%,” Daniels said. “He worked with me on my swing in a number of areas and built me into the hitter I am today.”
Biggs, too, has played an invaluable role in her success, she said.
“Mentality is such a huge thing when it comes to hitting,” Daniels said, “and (Coach) Biggs built up my own confidence because he had so much confidence in me, right from the beginning. I never had to fear that I would come out of the lineup after a strikeout or anything like that, and this is huge.
“When you’re young, you need your coach to believe in you, to have confidence in you, and I owe (Biggs) a lot in that regard. I’ve always been able to be pretty loose stepping to the plate, and to achieve success, that’s the way you need to be — you can’t be tied up at the plate, mentally or physically.”
It’s all resulted in a phenomenal high school career.
“Jessie has grown and developed during her time at Daviess County more than any other player that I have coached,” Biggs said. “This growth includes both on the field and off. Through her hard work and focus to become a better player, she has developed into one of the most explosive hitters in the state.”
As a sophomore in 2021, as the young gun on a team chock-full of veteran players, Daniels broke onto the statewide scene with 14 homers, 56 RBIs and a .477 batting average as the Lady Panthers went 34-7 and was KHSAA state runner-up to Louisville Butler. Last spring, as a junior, Daniels batted .467 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs as DC finished 31-6 and reached the KHSAA state tournament quarterfinals.
“I’ve loved playing here, and I love playing the game,” Daniels said. “I love the competition, that’s probably the main thing. I also love playing the game with my best friends and being out there working together for success. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
