Patience paid off for longtime Daviess County High School slugger Jessie Daniels this spring.

The graduation of eight seniors from the 2022 team left the formidable Daniels with less protection, but she trusted coach John Biggs’ mantra to remain selective at the plate, and it led to a monster season — and her second consecutive Messenger-Inquirer Area Player of the Year award.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.