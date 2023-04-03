Jessie Daniels thought she had a slow start to Daviess County’s 2022 softball season at the plate.
“Pitch selection, I struggled at the beginning of last year with pitch selection,” Daniels said. “During the offseason and preseason I really worked on pitch selection.”
It appears Daniels has overcome those struggles in looking at the senior’s numbers as DC as started the season 7-1.
Daniels is hitting an astronomical .714 with 17 RBIs, four home runs and five doubles.
She felt she needed to be more patient in DC’s 18-0 win over Owensboro, but Daniels still went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
“I struggle staying back and letting it come to me, waiting on it,” Daniels said of early at-bats against OHS. “I was trying to get ahead of myself. I am seeing the ball well lately. South Warren, I didn’t see it very well, but all the other games I’ve been seeing it.”
South Warren has been DC’s only loss, 3-2, in Bowling Green last Monday.
“I think sometimes hitters just get in that zone,” DC coach John Biggs said of the big start for Daniels. “Jessie trusts herself, I don’t think she’s one that goes up there guessing. She’s got fast hands, she can cover a lot of different quadrants. People try to throw changeup to her and she’s hit the ball well, she’s hit some balls hard to right field, the opposite way, she’s put in a lot of work. She does a really good job making adjustments.
“She’s one of those vocal leaders in the dugout that are telling other kids, just reminding them, things they already know, but you’re up in the batter’s box you’re not thinking about it. Sometimes being a different voice in your ear it makes a big difference. Right now she’s seeing it and hitting the ball really hard.”
Callie Smith is hitting .428 with five RBIs, a home run, a triple and a double. Kayley Payne is batting .400 and has scored nine runs.
“Up and down the lineup we’ve had production at times,” Biggs said. “We’ve had some games where we had double digit strikeouts, we talked about that. If we’re going to compete with the best, we can’t have that many empty at-bats. We’ve got to find a way against really good pitching to put the ball in play somehow. We worked on that a little in practice on things we saw happening against South Warren. They were pitching in similar spots, different velocity, but we talk about all the time, it’s a game of adjustments.”
Raylee Roby has been stellar in the circle for DC, recording 30 strikeouts with a 1.58 ERA. Sophia Cain has also thrown well with 22 strikeouts and an 0.84 ERA.
Roby will play softball at Murray State. Daniels will play at Campbellsville.
They are among eight seniors who are playing for DC this season. Last year DC lost eight seniors off a stellar 31-6 team that reached the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament.
“Before this year we had been around each other for a long time, we had the seniors graduate,” Daniels said. “Now we have the younger girls, creating that culture for them, getting them used to how we do things, how we interact, that’s helping a lot too.”
