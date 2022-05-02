Jessie Daniels has had a home run swing going for Daviess County, hitting homers in four of DC’s last five games heading into last weekend.

Daniels had a bit of a slow start to the season, but the junior has more than made up for lost time. The first baseman is hitting .528, which is .148 points better than the second-best average on the team.

Daniels has hit nine home runs, has 28 hits and 17 RBIs to go with 23 runs scored. Daniels also has five doubles.

“It’s mostly a mentality thing, I worked really hard on my swing over the winter,” Daniels said of her recent power surge. “It’s more of just going up to the plate thinking base hit, not home run, and the home runs just kind of happen. Confidence was the key thing there, it just

kept adding up.” No. 6 Daviess County is 18-3 after two wins in Bowling Green on Saturday.

It took Daniels some time at the start of this season for her to get better with her pitch selection.

“Jessie works extremely hard,” DC coach John Biggs said. “Once we got her settled down a little bit, and making really good contact, and her pitch selection improved a little bit. She can hit the ball hard on pitches on different parts of the plate.

“She was getting herself in a hole swinging at pitches out of the zone early, then she was behind in the count, she’s cut down on swinging at bad pitches early in the count, and she’s sitting on her pitch.”

Saying Daniels got going to a slow start would be relative.

“I think slow was meaning that the home runs weren’t there,” Biggs said. “She wasn’t making just good solid contact. If we can keep her focused and dialed in she can hit mistakes a long way. She can hit good pitches a long way too.”

Daniels knew it took some time to get going.

“I started kind of iffy, it wasn’t all the way there, but as it went on it got a lot better,” Daniels said of her hitting. “Just more at bats, seeing the ball more, good pitch selection.”

Daniels turned into a spark plug in the second half of last season when DC reached the KHSAA state softball championship game. She finished with huge numbers for a sophomore, hitting .477 with a team-high 14 home runs. Daniels accounted for 56 RBIs and also hit 14 doubles. DC finished 34-7.

“Her confidence, you could just see her grow,” Biggs said. “The last third of the season she became a big vocal leader on this team even as a sophomore. Abby (Newman) was a good leader for us as a senior, but Jessie really stepped up and was right there, just the vocal fire and energy.”

Daniels felt good about her significant contributions last season.

“The confidence and the energy led to the good hits, great plays and stuff,” Daniels said.