Jessie Daniels clubbed a go-head two-run homer in the fifth inning and Daviess County went on to edge Assumption 4-3 in a high school softball game on Saturday in Louisville.
Daniels finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs, and the Lady Panthers also got a triple from Abby Newman.
Raylee Roby earned the pitching victory, and Greysee Whiteker picked up the save.
DC’s victory avenged a 2-1 loss to Assumption on May 21.
The Lady Panthers wrap up regular-season play at 26-6.
DAVIESS COUNTY101 020 0 — 4 7 4
ASSUMPTION210 000 0 — 3 4 2
WP-Roby. LP-Gibson. 3B-A. Newman (DC). HR-Monroe (A), Daniels (DC).
