Kassidy Daugherty scored 24 points to drive Apollo past visiting Hancock County 65-42 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday at Eagle Arena.
Apollo (4-3) took control of the contest with a 22-14 second-quarter run.
Addison Carter hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 for the E-Gals, who also got 14 points from Amaya Curry.
Bailey Poole led Hancock County (3-7) with 16 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY8-14-12-8 — 42
APOLLO12-22-16-15 — 65
Hancock County (42) — Poole 16, Roberts 6, House 6, H. Riley 4, K. Riley 3, Morris 3, Kratzer 2, LeClair 2.
Apollo (65) — Daugherty 24, Carter 15, Curry 14, Floyd 10, Lee 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 62, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 60 — Cassidy Morris and Josie Aull combined for 50 points as Trinity edged Todd County Central in Elkton.
The Lady Raiders (2-6) outscored the Lady Rebels 17-12 over the final eight minutes to come from behind.
Morris finished with a game-best 28 points, with Aull adding 22.
Lucy Chester scored 18 points for Todd County Central (6-7).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY17-14-14-17 — 62
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL14-16-18-12 — 60
Whitesville Trinity (62) — Morris 28, Aull 22, Hibbitt 8, Logsdon 4.
Todd County Central (60) — Chester 18, Williams 17, Taylor 13, Coleman 8, Kay 4.
McLEAN COUNTY 60, OWENSBORO 46 (2 OT) — Makena Rush-Owen produced 17 points and 19 rebounds as the Lady Cougars won a double-overtime thriller in Calhoun.
McLean County (6-3), which has won six straight, also got 17 points from Bailei Walker.
A’Lyrica Hughes scored 15 points for OHS (4-8), which also got 11 from Lyric Lawrence.
OWENBSORO8-16-5-6-8-3 — 46
McLEAN COUNTY6-3-17-9-8-7 — 50
Owensboro (46) — Hughes 15, Lawrence 11, Sowders 9, Pappas 5, Phillips 4, Gibson 2.
McLean County (50) — Rush-Owen 17, Walker 17, McMahon 8, Burrough 4, Galloway 3, Christian 1.
OHIO COUNTY 66, CALDWELL COUNTY 52 — Kelsey Kennedy scored 15 of her game-best 22 points in the second half as the visiting Lady Eagles prevailed in Princeton.
Ohio County (5-3) also got 12 points from Heaven Vanover and 11 each from Addie Bullock and Rain Embry, who grabbed 15 rebounds.
Caldwell County (3-7) was led by Jacey Jaggers, who scored 20 points.
OHIO COUNTY16-15-19-16 — 66
CALDWELL COUNTY7-20-10-15 — 52
Ohio County (66) — K. Kennedy 22, Vanover 12, Bullock 11, Embry 11, Gaddis 5, M. Smith 3, C. Kennedy 2.
Caldwell County (52) — Jaggers 20, Gray 14, Hollowell 6, McKinney 5, McDaniels 4, Butts 3.
BISHOP BROSSART 54, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 35 — Marie Kiefer, a 6-foot-5 Ball State University commit, poured in 30 points to lead the Lady ‘Stangs past the Lady Aces in the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout at Butler High School in Louisville.
Bishop Brossart bolted to a 21-3 first-period lead and never looked back as it improved to 8-1.
Owensboro Catholic (7-3) got 12 points from Catherine Head and 11 points from Ally Maggard.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC3-9-11-12 — 35
BISHOP BROSSART21-9-11-13 — 54
Owensboro Catholic (35) — Head 12, Maggard 11, Johnson 5, Hayden 4, La. Keelin 2, Conkright 1.
Bishop Brossart (54) — Kiefer 30, Rowe 10, Jump 7, Fisher 4, Kramer 3.
BOYS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 58, WEBSTER COUNTY 56 — Ji Webb hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer to lift the visiting Aces over the Trojans in Dixon.
Brian Griffith scored 31 points to help Catholic (9-3) snap Webster County’s eight-game winning streak.
The Trojans (12-3) got 20 points from Destin Allen.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC13-15-18-12 — 58
WEBSTER COUNTY15-15-20-6 — 56
Owensboro Catholic (58) — Griffith 31, Webb 12, Weaver 9, McFarland 6.
Webster County (56) — Allen 20, Nelson 14, McNaughton 13, Harmon 3, Roland 2, Austin 2, Warren 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 66, CALDWELL COUNTY 35 — The Mustangs blitzed the visiting Tigers with a 45-13 first-half run on the way to a running-clock blowout in Greenville.
Muhlenberg County (8-1) — which has won five straight — was led by Nash Divine, who scored a game-high 20 points. Cole Vincent produced 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Tripp Branch paced Caldwell County (3-10) with 13 points.
CALDWELL COUNTY3-10-15-7 — 35
MUHLENBERG COUNTY22-23-14-7 — 66
Caldwell County (35) — Branch 13, Spikes 12, Ca. Whittington 3, Bumphus 2, Co. Whittington 2, VanHooser 2, Thompson 1.
Muhlenberg County (66) — Divine 20, Vincent 10, Summers 8, Johnston 6, Rose 5, McCoy 5, Lovan 4, Carver 4, Ray 2, Moore 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 63, BETHLEHEM 44 — The Raiders had four double-digit scorers in a decisive victory over winless Bethlehem in Whitesville.
Landon Smith paced Trinity with 14 points, Nate Hernandez had 12, Landon Huff had 11, and Denver Dickens scored 10.
The Raiders (4-6) built a 33-17 halftime lead.
BETHLEHEM12-5-7-20 — 44
WHITESVILLE TRINITY23-10-16-14 — 63
Bethlehem (44) — H. Osborne 10, Porter 8, N. Osborne 5, Dawson 5, Cheek 4, Hodges 3, Mudd 2, Young 2, Weston 2, Popovich 2, Wickliffe 1.
Whitesville Trinity (63) — Smith 14, N. Hernandez 12, Huff 11, Dickens 10, Wright 8, Aull 3, Hatfield 2, W. Hernandez 2, Payne 1.
FRIDAY RESULT
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 58, EDMONSON COUNTY 57 — Denver Dickens scored 18 points and Nate Hernandez added 17 as the Raiders edged the host Wildcats in Brownsville.
Landon Smith added 11 points for Trinity.
Chaz Wilson scored 24 points for Edmonson County.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY9-20-18-11 — 58
EDMONSON COUNTY11-8-22-16 — 57
Whitesville Trinity (58) — Dickens 18, N. Hernandez 17, Smith 11, Huff 5, Howard 3, Hatfield 2, Wright 2.
Edmonson County (57) — Wilson 24, Rose 9, Lindsey 8, Smith 7, Taylor 7, Woosley 2.
