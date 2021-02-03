Like any basketball player forced to go into quarantine due to COVID-19 issues surrounding their program this season, Apollo High School’s Kassidy Daugherty wishes she had been playing.
Nonetheless, Daugherty looks at the glass half full instead of half empty when thinking about the E-Gals, who resumed basketball activities on Tuesday after a long hiatus.
“We’re going to be coming back fresh, on fire,” Daugherty said. “This is usually the point in the season where you get a little fatigued, but that’s not going to be the case for us. We’re going to come back with a lot of energy.
“I’m excited to get back to the gym — I love to play the game.”
A 5-foot-6 senior shooting guard, Daugherty is perhaps the most experienced player on the Apollo roster, if not the entire 3rd Region. She is in her third year as an E-Gals starter, after starting as an eighth-grader and freshman for McLean County before transferring prior to her sophomore season.
“I’ve been around a while and I think my biggest role on our team is to bring positivity to the gym,” Daugherty said. “We’ve got to keep looking up, keep believing in ourselves, keep playing together — if we do all these things, we’re going to be all right.”
Through five games this season for Apollo (2-3), Daugherty is second on the team in scoring (12.3 ppg), first in 3-point field goal percentage (.423) and free-throw percentage (.769), while adding 3.4 rebounds per game.
“We rely on Kassidy for that senior leadership,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “She is determined to elevate her game to another level in all facets of the game, and she’s one of the purest shooters I’ve ever coached.”
And, Daugherty insists she has evolved into a more complete player as her high school career has progressed.
“From my sophomore year to my junior year, that’s when I took on the role of being a shooting guard more than a point guard,” Daugherty said. “Since then, I’ve been more effective getting into the lane, creating opportunities for myself and for my teammates.
“Early in my career, I think I was viewed as a one-dimensional player, just out there shooting 3-pointers, but my overall game has developed a lot over the past couple of seasons.”
Colleges have noticed, and Daugherty is in the process of narrowing down her possibilities at the next level.
“I definitely want to play college basketball, for sure,” Daugherty said. “I still have a passion for the game and would love to continue playing over the next four years — that would be awesome.”
At the moment, however, Daugherty is focused on helping senior-laden Apollo — one of the preseason favorites to win this year’s 3rd Region championship — reach its potential.
“The biggest thing to me is us showing up at practice and taking it seriously every single day,” Daugherty said. “We need to stay committed to becoming the best team we can be.
“Also, I think it comes down to every player knowing their role and carrying it out, making it a ‘we’ thing instead of a ‘me’ thing.
“Finally, we just need to stick to what we know we can do — stay together and believe in ourselves completely.”
Daugherty certainly believes in the E-Gals, who have been without senior standout Amber Dunn (ankle injury) since Jan. 4.
“I love our team, love these girls, love these coaches,” Daugherty said. “I wouldn’t trade what we have with anyone in the region or even the state, I really wouldn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.